NBA teams need ways to kill time during media timeouts. As such, in-arena entertainment is a familiar part of the experience of going to a game. Sometimes, it’s as simple as sending folks out there with the mascot and launching a ton of t-shirts into the crowd, other times, cameras will go around and find fans in attendance who look vaguely like celebrities or something.

But the real good stuff comes when fans are brought down onto the floor and participate in some sort of competition. There are the ones that get you a gift card or something relatively inexpensive — i.e.: make more free throws than someone else in 30 seconds — and then there are the ones that are for a ton of money but are extremely difficult. On Friday, one of those happened in Portland, but there was a twist: the person who was picked to play the game won.

The Trail Blazers played host to the Houston Rockets, and during a stoppage in play, a dude named David had to put a golf ball from one end of the court to the other. If the ball went into an itty bitty little window, David would win $50,000 that he could put towards a house. It looked pretty good off of the putter, and 94 feet later, he earned himself a whole heck of a lot of money.

⛳ A fan in Portland wins $50,000 on a full-court putt! pic.twitter.com/hkPSYlungv — NBA (@NBA) March 26, 2022

This season hasn’t been kind to the Blazers, but hey, at least this was cool. Shout out to David.