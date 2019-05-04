Getty Image

Magic was in the air in the pacific northwest on Friday night, which bled into Saturday morning for much of the basketball watching world. The Portland Trail Blazers and the Denver Nuggets threw haymaker after haymaker in a four overtime epic at the Moda Center, one which Portland ended up winning, 140-137, to take a 2-1 series lead.

Somehow, the two teams are expected to get physically and mentally right and play a game at 4 p.m. PST on Sunday afternoon. Seeing as how everyone who stayed up to watch the entire thing will still be tired by that point, we here at Dime would like to formally wish both squads the best of luck as they try to play a high-stakes basketball game. Before we get to that point, though, we wanted to celebrate one of the weirdest box scores you will ever see.

Below are six things that stuck out after going over the numbers for the longest playoff overtime game in 66 years.