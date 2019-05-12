The Blazers Won An Electrifying Game 7 To Earn Their First Trip To The Conference Finals Since 2000

05.12.19 38 mins ago

Getty Image

It was a wild, frustrating, and totally electrifying Game 7 in Denver on Sunday, but eventually, the Portland Trail Blazers were able to emerge victorious with a gutsy 100-96, earning their first trip to the Western Conference Finals since 2000.

They did it by overcoming a 17-point deficit after Denver came out scorching hot in the first quarter, climbing all the way back to win on the Nuggets’ home floor and keep their magical postseason run alive.

With his superstar teammate struggling all game, C.J. McCollum put in a legendary performance, finishing the game with 37 points and knocking down what ended up being the dagger with under a minute to go.

