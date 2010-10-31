Blazers ruin Knicks home opener; Derrick Rose destroys Detroit

The best thing about Halloween weekend in New York City is that it’s not much different from any other weekend. In and around Madison Square Garden for last night’s Knicks/Blazers game, we saw a 7-foot tall Bert & Ernie tandem, a classy young lady with half of her ass hanging out of a bumblebee suit, and a dude on the subway with blood streaming from his eyes. It could have been any old Saturday in midtown Manhattan … The Blazers’ backcourt ruined the Knicks’ home opener, as Brandon Roy (29 pts) toyed with whoever Mike D’Antoni put on him, and Andre Miller (19 pts, 10 asts, 3 stls) owned the fourth quarter. During one key sequence, ‘Dre used one of his old-man moves to set up a banker, assisted LaMarcus Aldridge for a bucket, ripped the ball from Amar’e Stoudemire, dimed Nic Batum on a thread-the-needle pass Miller had no business trying, then drained a three where he “jumped” about two centimeters off the ground … After the Knicks blew a nine-point lead in the fourth, it was tied with under 30 seconds left. LaMarcus (20 pts, 10 rebs) hit the go-ahead free throw, then after Ray Felton got swatted by Marcus Camby, LMA went to the line and split a pair. Camby stripped Amar’e (18 pts) on the next possession and the ball went out of bounds off Stoudemire, allowing Miller to ice it at the line as MSG became a ghost town in approximately 17 seconds … Back when the crowd was into it, Michael Buffer introduced the Knicks (“Let’s get ready for round-baaaaaaallll!!”) as they emerged from a smoking tunnel borrowed from Goldberg‘s WCW entrance. The Garden went CRAZY for Amar’e, and he soaked up every bit of it … Have you ever been to an NBA game where they didn’t even bother introducing the visiting team? Apparently it wasn’t in Buffer’s contract to name the Blazers, because they didn’t even get a mention before tip-off … Not much going on in the Portland locker room during the pre-game media session, other than Camby chugging what looked like a 40-ounce Rockstar. On a team where most of the guys were stylin’ upon arrival, Rudy Fernandez killed it with the glasses, gray scarf and Euro suit look straight out of GQ. Ninety minutes before tip-off, when everybody was warming up or at least wearing warm-ups, ‘Dre Miller was still chilling in the locker room in his street clothes and Creative Recreations kicks like he didn’t plan on playing … In the Knicks locker room, the most surprising sight was a lengthy, detailed Blazers scouting report covering the dry-erase board. In all honesty, we never saw that during the Isiah Thomas era … Celebrities in the house: Tracy Morgan, Russell Simmons, Elizabeth Banks, Spike Lee, Michael J. Fox, Anthony Mason, and a couple in the nosebleeds who either had dead-on Halloween costumes of The Situation and JWoww, or it was really them …

In Chicago, the Bulls were down by as much as 21 in the first half and were getting lit up like a Jack-O-Lantern by Ben Gordon, who had 21 points before halftime. Then, while BG went scoreless in the second half, Derrick Rose turned into Mickey Rourke‘s character from Sin City. In one third-quarter stretch he scored or assisted 14 straight Chicago points, then sparked another big run in the fourth as the Bulls turned a 15-point hole into a 10-point win by outscoring Detroit 34-9 in the quarter … Rose (39 pts, 7 asts) was more distributor than scorer in the fourth, but everything was based on his ability to penetrate. Even when he missed, the Bulls were getting follow dunks … The Spurs inked Tony Parker to a 4-year, $50 million extension on Saturday. We were almost certain Parker would test the market and explore playing in L.A. or New York, but $50 million can buy you a glitzy nightlife and a happy wife, so he might as well get that deal done now … To celebrate the new money, TP9 got his ass busted by CP3. Whenever Chris Paul got to the corner, he turned it and made something happen at the rim. Paul (25 pts) did work on Parker, and George Hill didn’t fare much better when he was switched onto him. With 30 seconds to go, New Orleans was up five and looking to shut the door when CP3 gave Hill a double-cross and hit a right-hand runner over two defenders while going to his left off the glass. Absolutely nasty dagger … Other big stat lines from Saturday: John Wall put up 28 points and 9 assists in Washington’s loss to Atlanta; Tyreke Evans went for 21 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists to lead Sacramento past Cleveland; Al Harrington had 28 points, 5 threes and 10 rebounds in Denver’s win at Houston; Mike Conley posted 14 points, 7 boards, 11 dimes and 7 steals as Memphis routed Minnesota; Danny Granger dropped 22 points as Indiana beat Philly; and Brandon Jennings put up 20 points, 10 boards and 10 dimes to lead Milwaukee past Charlotte. Jennings became the second player in history to record a 50-point game and a triple-double within his first 100 NBA games. The first was Elgin Baylor … Did you see during Pacers/Sixers when Kevin Hart dunked on Lou Williams? We didn’t even know the little comedian had it in him. Oh wait, that was Darren Collison … We’re out like Tony Parker trade rumors …