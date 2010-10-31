Blazers ruin Knicks home opener; Derrick Rose destroys Detroit

The best thing about Halloween weekend in New York City is that it’s not much different from any other weekend. In and around Madison Square Garden for last night’s Knicks/Blazers game, we saw a 7-foot tall Bert & Ernie tandem, a classy young lady with half of her ass hanging out of a bumblebee suit, and a dude on the subway with blood streaming from his eyes. It could have been any old Saturday in midtown Manhattan … The Blazers’ backcourt ruined the Knicks’ home opener, as Brandon Roy (29 pts) toyed with whoever Mike D’Antoni put on him, and Andre Miller (19 pts, 10 asts, 3 stls) owned the fourth quarter. During one key sequence, ‘Dre used one of his old-man moves to set up a banker, assisted LaMarcus Aldridge for a bucket, ripped the ball from Amar’e Stoudemire, dimed Nic Batum on a thread-the-needle pass Miller had no business trying, then drained a three where he “jumped” about two centimeters off the ground … After the Knicks blew a nine-point lead in the fourth, it was tied with under 30 seconds left. LaMarcus (20 pts, 10 rebs) hit the go-ahead free throw, then after Ray Felton got swatted by Marcus Camby, LMA went to the line and split a pair. Camby stripped Amar’e (18 pts) on the next possession and the ball went out of bounds off Stoudemire, allowing Miller to ice it at the line as MSG became a ghost town in approximately 17 seconds … Back when the crowd was into it, Michael Buffer introduced the Knicks (“Let’s get ready for round-baaaaaaallll!!”) as they emerged from a smoking tunnel borrowed from Goldberg‘s WCW entrance. The Garden went CRAZY for Amar’e, and he soaked up every bit of it … Have you ever been to an NBA game where they didn’t even bother introducing the visiting team? Apparently it wasn’t in Buffer’s contract to name the Blazers, because they didn’t even get a mention before tip-off … Not much going on in the Portland locker room during the pre-game media session, other than Camby chugging what looked like a 40-ounce Rockstar. On a team where most of the guys were stylin’ upon arrival, Rudy Fernandez killed it with the glasses, gray scarf and Euro suit look straight out of GQ. Ninety minutes before tip-off, when everybody was warming up or at least wearing warm-ups, ‘Dre Miller was still chilling in the locker room in his street clothes and Creative Recreations kicks like he didn’t plan on playing … In the Knicks locker room, the most surprising sight was a lengthy, detailed Blazers scouting report covering the dry-erase board. In all honesty, we never saw that during the Isiah Thomas era … Celebrities in the house: Tracy Morgan, Russell Simmons, Elizabeth Banks, Spike Lee, Michael J. Fox, Anthony Mason, and a couple in the nosebleeds who either had dead-on Halloween costumes of The Situation and JWoww, or it was really them …
In Chicago, the Bulls were down by as much as 21 in the first half and were getting lit up like a Jack-O-Lantern by Ben Gordon, who had 21 points before halftime. Then, while BG went scoreless in the second half, Derrick Rose turned into Mickey Rourke‘s character from Sin City. In one third-quarter stretch he scored or assisted 14 straight Chicago points, then sparked another big run in the fourth as the Bulls turned a 15-point hole into a 10-point win by outscoring Detroit 34-9 in the quarter … Rose (39 pts, 7 asts) was more distributor than scorer in the fourth, but everything was based on his ability to penetrate. Even when he missed, the Bulls were getting follow dunks … The Spurs inked Tony Parker to a 4-year, $50 million extension on Saturday. We were almost certain Parker would test the market and explore playing in L.A. or New York, but $50 million can buy you a glitzy nightlife and a happy wife, so he might as well get that deal done now … To celebrate the new money, TP9 got his ass busted by CP3. Whenever Chris Paul got to the corner, he turned it and made something happen at the rim. Paul (25 pts) did work on Parker, and George Hill didn’t fare much better when he was switched onto him. With 30 seconds to go, New Orleans was up five and looking to shut the door when CP3 gave Hill a double-cross and hit a right-hand runner over two defenders while going to his left off the glass. Absolutely nasty dagger … Other big stat lines from Saturday: John Wall put up 28 points and 9 assists in Washington’s loss to Atlanta; Tyreke Evans went for 21 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists to lead Sacramento past Cleveland; Al Harrington had 28 points, 5 threes and 10 rebounds in Denver’s win at Houston; Mike Conley posted 14 points, 7 boards, 11 dimes and 7 steals as Memphis routed Minnesota; Danny Granger dropped 22 points as Indiana beat Philly; and Brandon Jennings put up 20 points, 10 boards and 10 dimes to lead Milwaukee past Charlotte. Jennings became the second player in history to record a 50-point game and a triple-double within his first 100 NBA games. The first was Elgin Baylor … Did you see during Pacers/Sixers when Kevin Hart dunked on Lou Williams? We didn’t even know the little comedian had it in him. Oh wait, that was Darren Collison … We’re out like Tony Parker trade rumors …
Damn first Rondo and now Jennings? Liking the new NBA season. B-Roy is really staking his claim to takeover Kobe’s spot as the Number 1 SG out West.
D-Rose went to another level I didn’t know he had, props for ripping Detroit’s heart out like that. That;s 3 winnable games they let slip.
CP and the Hornets are 3-0. D-Will and the Jazz are 0-2. Nuggets 3-0 while the Rockets 0-3. Cleveland beat Boston but lose to T-Dot and Sacramento Say what?
I’m loving ATL’s new offense, and Joe Johnson actually pout work in the 4th quarter. At least hes trying to pay back some of his salary.
John Rocker never mentioned Bert, Ernie, the Bumblebee Lady or the bloody guy, did he?
Oh, and as far as the Pistons crapping the hallway in 3 straight…I don’t shive. I shive that they still have Rip and BG on the same team. Charlie V. and Maxiell together on long-term deals isn’t making me cream my jeans either.
Side note: DRose hit three 3pters last nite. Dude has always had the form and touch to hit threes but apparently the new coach wants everyone firing off the lowest % shots they can. Rose hit 3 this game but was 0 for 5 vs OKC. At least his fantasy owners will appreciate him. And he has been firing off both games something like 29 shots per game lol. Normally id go ape sh!t about my pg taking that many shots, but then watching the game i actually want him to shoot more! Between K. Bogans, Noah, Kurt thomas, and Scalabrini’s sorry a$$ they jagged about 10ast of wide open shots or easy layups. Cant believe the team is this sh!tty.
@Chi
And you wonder how people can somehow not want Melo on this team. Shit, Rose NEEDS Melo no one else can create their own offense except Deng when he is hot.
And your right, Rose fantasy owners REALLY appreciate him, especially me :D.
Also, with the PG talent in the L now no one has a nite off. The central division alone is flukin crazy. Rose, Jennings, Collinson, Stucky(not really a pg, but plays the position at 6’5), Mo Williams (not great but dangerous with a green light to chuck and Byron as the coach). And when u not playing the central u either hitting the texas triangle of Parkes, Kidd, Brooks, or youngens guys like S.Curry, Westbrook, Wall, Rondo Or the elite out west like Paul, Deron. The crafty like Dre Milles, Kidd, Baron, and Nash. I think whichever pg can win multiple rings while putting up numbers during this era could possibly be the best pg ever because of the comp he’s faced. Gonna be fun to watch
@Stunna, hey i would give up Noah, Boozer, Deng, a first rd pick and my baby moms for Melo but thats just me. Every time i hear an idiot say “we cant trade Noah, hes the heart of the team” it infuriates me. Because then i have to watch Noah be out muscled for rebs by guards like Westbrook. Or punked by any big. Im not saying he has no value, but is the Center position that shallow that a guy like Noah is being hyped? I guess so.
Damn, CP3 showing he used to be in the discussion. And that sequence where he shook George Hill twice, that’s an ‘I’m back, haters’ middle finger right there.
And yeah, Tony Parker DIDN’T got schooled, man. Popovich was sitting Parker’s ass in the bench in the fourth quarter because he’ll get MORE THAN SCHOOLED if he goes after Paul at that point.
Mickey Rourke played Marv in Sin City
man, Nate Robinson’s look AND voice is more Kevin Hart than Collison
George Hill just went to the University of Chris Paul..
I don’t care what anybody keeps tryin to say:
CP3 still the best point guard in the world. I been sayin talkin all that smack that DWll the best when CP out with an injury is ridiculous.
In another comedic spin, I keep readin dudes actin like a dude AVERAGIN 17pts, 18 rbs, 2.5 blks and 1.5 stls on 52%FG shootin is easily replacable LMAO.
The extension for Parker is a bargain considering how much money was spent by other teams for some free-agents(e.g. Joe Johnson).
the CP3 double cross on hill and clutch floater was filthy…badass middle finger move
Just to note Tony and Tim were sitting down during their comeback that fell short. Pop went Nellie style small ball.
D-Rose is really more a true scoring point now. Can’t complain about his overall numbers – – just wish he upped his assists a little bit. Boozer needs to play soon.
Still, so much fantasy production from the PG spot. Deep pool all around.
Darren Collison is only 6 ft.0 in.?
Here’s the dunk:
[www.youtube.com]
For Ch-Town, Boozer needs to return asap. Deng is suspect. Noah will get some weak side defense stuff when Boozer gets back. Deng and Noah need a weight-room intervention. Carmelo wants to play on the east coast, so forgetaboutit.
Chicgao would have to be crazy to be crazy to trade Noah for Melo. Hes the heart and soul of that team. Chicago is definately heading in the right direction and just imagine when Boozer comes back. With Boozer and Noah locked up for the next 5yrs, 2nd round exits are a great accomplishment especially once you look at the east and New York has not even gotten there big 3 yet so it might be 1st round exits after 2years. Great job Chicago and Atlanta…
@ Chicagorilla, Im a detroit fan and I would give my right arm for Noah. He’s the leading rebounder in the league so far and when Boozer gets back he’s the perfect complement to him. intangibles sometimes are undervalued and he has a winners work ethic. I say keep the team as is and by the the trade deadline the Nuggets will become desperate so the bulls can submit another package that excludes Noah
Noah is a good hustler, gets those open rebounds and is the “emotional leader” but look at the team now. Rose has to shoulder basically ALL the scoring load which is not good if your a PG. Let’s be honest who is more replaceable Noah a more upgraded version of Varejoa or Carmelo freaking 30 PPG Anthony
I believe Noah is a better facilitator in the halfcourt than Melo. He blocks 2 shots a game, and defensively plays the pick and roll well against guards and other perimeter players. I love Melo as a scorer but they couldnt defend the paint at all if they traded Noah. You can’t have three players that are known for being non comitted defenders(Rose, Boozer and Melo) in your starting lineup and compete consistenly. who would they start Omer Asik?
NOT WANTING TO TRADE NOAH FOR MELO IS LIKE SAYING YOU WOULDNT TRADE WADE,LEBRON,KOBE,DURRANT FOR NOAH…..IDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDIOTTTT CHICAGOS MANAGEMENT STAFF IS SOOOO STUPID, HOW HARD IS IT TO GET A 7FTR TO BASICALLY JUST CLOG THE LANE SLIGHTLY….U COULDA GOT GOODEN OR EVEN GORTAT LAST SUMMER EAASILYY AND TRADED FOR MELO AND COMPETED FOR A RING JUST SO YOU COULD LOSE TO A BETTER 3 OF LEBOSH, LEWADE, AND LEBRONNNNNN AHAHAHAHAHAHA
LESSON LEARNED : MIAMI HEAT 2010 CHAMPS BABY!!!
@BALL (19) AKA THE IDIOT B4 ME
NOAH BETTER FACILITATOR THEN MELO???????????/WHAT GAME OF HEAVEN SENT BASKETBALL HAVE YOU BEEN WATCHING FOR THE LAST 5 YEARS+
It was almost shocking to see the ammount of shots DRose put up in that first game against OKC, I think he took over 30 shots; it didn’t seem natural for him to gun like that, almost seems like he was trying too hard to show he has three point range…..
@Ball, Omer Asik outplayed every CHI big in the preseason. Thibs may knw Xs and Os but he is a fuktard when it comes to personel decisions. Either he’s an idiot or he and Scalabrini are butt buddies. @Dizzle, as a said be4 Noah has value, but he’s not invaluable. Emotional leaders can be found in the DLeague. Thats HS ish anyway. Give me someone who grabs rebounds in traffic instead of tapping them out to half court. And while u are jerking off to Noahs numbers do yourself a favor and look at the comp. OKC and Det? I can put numbers up against their frontline!
There’s no denying bout Melo’s scoring, but I have serious doubts bout his leadership. Can’t really see him as the leader, in big part because he didn’t show that in Denver. I guess I see him as a REALLY, REALLY good secondary all-star.
And bout a possible Noah-Melo trade…. For all his strengths, Melo always strikes me as that ‘concerns with attitude’ guy. Can he gel with his new teammates? Can he fit into the system? Or will he be a punk who chucks shot after shot?
Nuggets are 2-1 not 3-0
@Ball, also if you’re a DET fan(sorry to hear that btw) then u watched the game. If you watched the game then im sure you can recall the hundreds of times small hands Noah got stripped by Ben Wallace and some of Det guards. Or maybe you saw the missed layups he had (but grabs the reb quickly to pad his stats) and the missed alley opp dunk when he was all alone? And you speak about his great PnR defense but i watched Westbrook and Stucky skate to the basket for layups off the PnR. Or when they beat their man off the dribble instead of getting in place to help Noah would go for the rebound instead(only in the first half of both games, 2nd half he played good help D). Also all that yellin is as fake as RKellys “it wasnt me” testimony! Dude screams when he draws a foul…WHEN HE DRAWS A FLUKIN FOUL!?!? Then promptly bricks a ft. I saw him scream FOR Rose after Rose made a dunk. Who does that lol. Trade him to get Melo and take a chance on GOden nxt summer. There goes your scorer and a way better 5man.
@ Chicagorilla
I hope Chicago trades Melo for Noah. Ask Monte Ellis what scorin 40 a game means when you can’t stop the other guy.
You dudes lovin Melo cuz he pretty and he can put up 30 need to understand that DRose is the first option in Chicago. Melo needs the rock in his hands and that ain’t happenin when you got a beast like Rose. Rose gonna have a scorer when Booze gets back. Bulls messed up by gettin rid of Heinrich cuz Rose needs shooters to maximize his skills.
Melo had Chauncey, JR, KMart and that squad and got outta ther first round once.
Noah put up numbers against OKC and Det so he’s a scrub? So you could put up 17, 18 and 2? The lack of respect Noah gets from some Bulls fans is comical. Man is puttin up 17 and 18 on 52% and dudes sayin trade him for a scorer? So you wanna take the ball outta Rose’s hands and that’s gonna help the team? The nitpickin is over the top. He gets the ball stripped by Ben Wallace? He screams when he draws a foul? You ever watch Kobe, LBJ, CP3, DWill, etc play? You want Melo cuz you don’t like Noah? Say that then. Cuz basketball wise, right now, Noah’s a top 3 center in the league
The worse part of the analysis is trade for Melo then try to sign Greg Fuckin Oden as a free agent? That’s a plan?
Better start appreciatin what you got and stop sweatin that dude who don’t even wanna take 65 mil on a good squad.
It’s been said, either you tryin to win chips or you tryin to sell jerseys. You trade Melo for Noah, the decision is easy to see
Good for Tony Parker. He’s had a pretty charmed life, granted, but it’s always good to see when an organization shows its stars some love. Seems like they’re paying him a little extra for what he’s already done, and how much of a good soldier he’s been for the last year, moreso than for what they expect of him in the next 4 years.
Kind of like when the Wizards gave Gil that huge contract. Only about half as ridiculous. Haha. Or Monta Ellis and Joe Johnson getting huge extensions…
gotta co-sign K Dizzle @ #25, noah is the tits and to trade him for a scorer that needs the ball just strikes me as mind-blowingly retarded.
chi-town had the right idea trying to get redick. a dead-eye shooter would propel that chicago squad into genuine contendership. they have most of the other pieces already.
melo would work best going somewhere like orlando where he could unleash his absurd scoring off the platform of dwight’s superb D.
If Carlos Boozer was healthy, Chicago would be 2-0 right now.
K.Dizzle is absolutely right, Noah stays most definitely,Melo should take his talents to NY, and Rose is ah beast, and the Pistons suck ass! A lot of people is still sleeping on B.Roy I cee, oh yea !!Go Heat!!
k dizzle
i agree with you in this one. give me noah everyday melo is overrated no way the bulls get better trading noah and something else for melo. hell bull fans if u dont like him ship him to san antonio.
Just watched the Heat annihilate the improved Nets in NJ by 23 points. They were up by 25 by the end of the third quarter. Lebron and Wade took turns, being well, Lebron and Wade. Lol.
Neither one of them played the fourth quarter. And Wade started resting from the end of the third quarter.
Scary!!
Not trying to get between a Chicago family blood feud here. But there’s a rule of thumb in basketball. And that rule is, talent and skill are hard to come by and guts and effort are easily replaceable.
I know Noah is great, with many intangibles. And many Chi fans feel he’s the heart and soul of the Bulls. But this is Carmelo Anthony guys! And Noah’s not a real Center anyway. But you’re trying to tell me it’s easier to find another high effort 6’9″-6’11” guy to just play defense, rebound and block shots than finding a thirty point, 6’8″, 245lb post up and outside shot scorer?
Carlos Boozer is not a big time scorer. And Derrick Rose will be worn out if he keeps scoring at this pace. Plus, he’s a point guard. If he’s their leading scorer; then Chicago’s probably not going anywhere in the playoffs anyway. How could you turn down a stud like Anthony?
The Nets face the same dilemma in do they keep the promise of Derrick Favors, or trade him (with other pieces) to gain Carmelo Anthony’s excellence, playing with their excellent young center Brook Lopez.
Also be wary of quoting Noah’s stats. It’s the beginning of the season, with no tough games or the wear and tear of the long NBA season to equalize stats.
@Chicago Bulls Fans
Sorry guys I meant to say earlier:
But you’re trying to tell me it’s harder to find another high effort 6â€²9â€³-6â€²11â€³ guy to just play defense, rebound and block shots than finding a 30 point, 6â€²8â€³, 245lb post up and outside shot scorer?
@Chicago Bulls Fans
Of course I was talking about The Carmelo Anthony, Noah trade talk.
Interesting discussion/topic. I can see both sides.
But remember that old rule/axiom I mentioned.
That was indeed a nasty ass dagger by CP3. I couldn’t BELEIVE he made that ish.
CP3’s last bucket was nasty. Poor Hill looked like he was wearing skates…
We talk all the time about the Kwame Browns, the Eddy Currys, Tyson Chandlers, Greg Odens, guys that had potential but didn’t have the work ethic or health to help a team compete and now someone who maximizes his effort every game like Noah can be found easily? I just don’t get it
@Rome.
What’s harder/rarer more coveted to find in the NBA?
Is it 6’10” effort/garbage guy; or a 6’8″ 245lb inside, outside 30 point scorer?
I know what you mean with Noah. I really do. But those are the choices you have to make, if you want to bring a primo scorer on your team. I’m not saying your wrong.
2nd question. Do you think Boozer and Rose are enough to take you to a championship (I know about the other pieces. I’m talking about those guys as your main two players or 1 player and a half)?
What ever you guys do. You’re not winning a championship anytime soon with this group.
It looks like a second round exit team for me (and a possible 1st round exit, if you don’t get a 4th or 5th seed).
Damn. That nigga K Dizzle went in!
Regardless, I’m no “Noah-hater” by any means but I find it humorous that he’s not worth being traded for Carmelo Anthony. We’re talking about Melo. Top 5 players in the NBA to most people yet he isn’t worth it? Maybe it’s just me but that seems crazy. But I was born and raised in South Florida so I really don’t give a fuck. Go Heat.