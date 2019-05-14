Getty Image

You don’t have to dig too deep to uncover all the tensions smoldering just beneath the surface of this Western Conference Finals showdown between the Warriors and Blazers. Fortunately for us, neither of these teams is above taking petty jabs at their opponents and stoking the already-existing animosity that is just waiting for any excuse to burst into flames.

Don’t be fooled by the Blazers’ nice-guy act. Through the first two rounds, they’ve proven that they want all the smoke. Like any good borderline-sociopathic competitor, they feed off your negativity. And the Warriors? Well, the Warriors will always be the Warriors. You’re talking about a team that mercilessly teased Rudy Gobert for daring to express human emotion and doubled-down so hard on Fergie’s national anthem disaster that they had her ex-husband apologizing to them.

So don’t expect a friendly sporting event. Things will inevitably get heated, and that’s just the way we like it. These are the individual matchups that could produce fireworks that we’re most looking forward to when Game 1 gets underway Tuesday night in Oakland.