Blue-Chip Recruit Brandon Knight Surprised By Alonzo Mourning In His Second Period Class

03.26.10 8 years ago 12 Comments

Earlier this week, Pine Crest (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) point guard Brandon Knight became just the fourth player to win back-to-back Gatorade National Player of the Year awards. Knight, who is ranked No. 2 in the High School Hoop national top 50, joins LeBron James, Greg Oden and Candace Parker in the elite club. We came across some behind-the-scenes footage of Knight being surprised in his second period class by 1988 Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Alonzo Mourning. Check it out after the jump.

