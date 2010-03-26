Blue-Chip Recruit Brandon Knight Surprised By Alonzo Mourning In His Second Period Class

Earlier this week, Pine Crest (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) point guard Brandon Knight became just the fourth player to win back-to-back Gatorade National Player of the Year awards. Knight, who is ranked No. 2 in the High School Hoop national top 50, joins LeBron James, Greg Oden and Candace Parker in the elite club. We came across some behind-the-scenes footage of Knight being surprised in his second period class by 1988 Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Alonzo Mourning. Check it out after the jump.
The Latest Stories On High School Hoop:
– Enes Kanter Opts For SEC Over Pac-10
– Trevor Lacey Ready For The AAU Season
– Luke Cothron Backs Out On N.C. State
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Woah, If that happened to me, I can’t even imagine how I would react…
SUper Cool! Ya gotta love ‘Zo!
Classic Zo. Always first class.
Knight is considering Connecticut, Kansas, Kentucky, and Syracuse… now maybe he could add Hoyatown to the list…?
what kinda reaction is that for Zo? lol. kids acted like its another teacher or something
Thats pretty dope. But kid didnt even care, he started tying his shoe when Zo walked in
it wasnt a surprise…i mean the camera was already in the room u kno?
no homo but…how many chicks u thnk brandon knight b gettin at Pine crest…i mean he’s on of Florida’s best high school players ever…so i mean the chicks prob b flockin right?
I bet people in Toronto love him now.
he won player of the year last year over john wall?? thats crazy
Meet UK’s starting PG for next year. Cal gets the best pg every year. Deal with it.
Looks like he will be playing for Calipari now that KY is out of the tourney and Wall most likely going to the NBA
I think calapiri is scum and dont know why these kids want to play for him. he can coach but hes not a great coach and he bounces from school to school due to recruiting issues. I am sure something will come up at Kentucky and he will bolt from there to. I dont think hes committed to these kids but he expects them to commit to him.