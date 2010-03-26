Blue-Chip Recruit Brandon Knight Surprised By Alonzo Mourning In His Second Period Class

Earlier this week, Pine Crest (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) point guard Brandon Knight became just the fourth player to win back-to-back Gatorade National Player of the Year awards. Knight, who is ranked No. 2 in the High School Hoop national top 50, joins LeBron James, Greg Oden and Candace Parker in the elite club. We came across some behind-the-scenes footage of Knight being surprised in his second period class by 1988 Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Alonzo Mourning. Check it out after the jump.

The Latest Stories On High School Hoop:

– Enes Kanter Opts For SEC Over Pac-10

– Trevor Lacey Ready For The AAU Season

– Luke Cothron Backs Out On N.C. State

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.