Bo Kimble Plays Ball for More than Money in Philly

The basketball court has always been a place of sanctity for Bo Kimble. Growing up as a kid in the projects of North Philadelphia, Kimble used his talents to earn a way out, securing a basketball scholarship to the University of Southern California in 1985. Alongside Dobbins High School teammate and fellow Trojan Hank Gathers, Kimble decided to transfer to Loyola-Marymount, where the Lions would fight their way to the NCAA tournament each of his three years on campus. Twenty-five years later, as he stepped onto the court at Chew Playground in South Philadelphia for the Red Bull 2on2 Revolution Tournament, all eyes were yet again on Bo Kimble.

Kimble’s career with Loyola-Marymount will be forever remembered as one of the great stories in basketball history. After collapsing on the floor in a West Coast Conference tournament game against Portland, Kimble’s longtime friend Gathers was pronounced dead upon his arrival to a nearby hospital at the tender age of 23. Gathers, leading the NCAA in both scoring and rebounding at the time, was projected as a future star in the NBA. Kimble would shoot the first free throw of each following game with his left hand in remembrance of his longtime friend, including his first free throw as a professional. Kimble went on to play three injury-plagued years in the NBA.

“When I first started playing this game, I never worried about the money,” the 44-year-old Kimble said after the tournament. “And right now, this is no different. We’re out here to get these kids to realize we never want what happened to Hank can happen to them.”

Playing against the Killa Beez in the first-round of the tournament, Kimble was matched up against former D-2 Player of the Year Tayron Thomas. And despite Team Hank 44’s 22-18 loss, Kimble more than held his own against the youngster, some 20 years his junior. As fans lined up to take pictures with Kimble after the game, tourney participants came over to show love for one of Philadelphia’s all-time greats. In the end, his team’s loss seemed insignificant when compared to Kimble’s mere presence at one of the emerging streetball tournaments on the East Coast.

“I’m just having a great time out here,” said Kimble. “Whenever you get a chance to pick up the basketball for free, you take it. This was great.”

Local resident Donald Brown showed up to Chew Playground along with his 10-year-old son, Derrick, to take in the action. And despite some heavy hitters and tourney favorites matching up on the other courts, Brown kept his spot on the sideline to watch every second of Kimble’s game. Derrick was the first one to ask Kimble for an autograph and picture, for which he respectfully obliged.

“To be able to see something like this is special,” Brown said. “I’ll remember this moment for the rest of my life, and so will my son.”

Today, Bo Kimble has dedicated his life to the 44 For Life Foundation, a group formed to create a healthier population by reducing the incidence of death and illness due to heart disease. Check out their homepage HERE.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Only two stops remain – you can still enter the Baltimore and D.C. brackets! Enter a team to play for $2,000 and other prizes from Power Balance, Skullcandy and Kicker! Email us at REVOLUTION@DIMEMAG.COM, fax us at 212.564.9219, or call us at 347.316.1924.

You can also download registration forms here:

Baltimore – August 7 – Cloverdale Park Basketball Courts

Washington, D.C. – August 21 – Barry Farms Rec Center