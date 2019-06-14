Getty Image

New Balance’s partnership with Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard has been a fruitful one. The first batch of Leonard’s signature shoe with the brand sold out quickly. Shirts with Leonard’s unintentionally hilarious quotes like “Fun Guy” written on them drove so much traffic that it briefly shut down New Balance’s website. And after Leonard and the Raptors won their first NBA championship on Thursday, the company struck again.

Just took this in Yonge Dundas Square. BOARD MAN GETS TITLES! pic.twitter.com/QUj7b804e6 — Dynamics • £ (@theDYNAMICS) June 14, 2019

Minutes after Leonard and his squad hoisted the Larry O’Brien trophy in Oakland, a billboard went up in downtown Toronto featuring Leonard in a New Balance hoodie and the phrase “Board Man Gets Titles” alongside it. Below the text, which comes from a story in The Athletic that told the story of Leonard’s unique brand of college smack talk, were the initials of the four teams Leonard and the Raps dispatched on their way to a championship. The billboard was spotted in Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas Square.

Additionally, New Balance dropped an ad celebrating Leonard for the ring, declaring that rings speak louder than words.

Leonard was named Finals MVP, the second time he’s won the award in his career, after averaging 28.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists in the NBA Finals. He becomes just the third player in NBA history to win Finals MVP for multiple teams, joining LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabaar. Regardless of if he re-signs with Raptors, the Board Man is now part of Toronto forever.