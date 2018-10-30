Please Enjoy These Pictures Of Boban Marjanovic Standing Next To Kristin Chenoweth

10.30.18 2 hours ago

There’s this really great subreddit called r/BobanHoldingThings. It is, as you can guess, an entire place dedicated to pictures of Los Angeles Clippers center Boban Marjanovic putting his large mitts on something and holding them. It is consistently very good, both because Marjanovic (listed at 7’3) is the best and because he’s able to do things like “palm a gallon of tea like it’s nothing.”

Of course, there are limits to this. You never want to laugh at a person, but rather, you want to laugh with them, viewing the things that they do as humorous because they’re funny, not because you’re being mean. As such, I invite you to laugh with me at these pictures from Tuesday night, which have Marjanovic standing next to Emmy Award-winning actress Kristin Chenoweth.

