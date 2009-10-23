Bobby Jackson Hangs It Up

After a solid 12-year career, veteran guard Bobby Jackson has decided to retire according to the Sacramento Bee. Jackson, 36, who played for the Sacramento Kings last season, has also suited up for the Nuggets, Timberwolves, Grizzlies, Hornets and Rockets. His best year came during his first stint with the Kings (2000-05), where he averaged a career high 15.2 ppg and won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award during the ’02-03 season. Last year, he appeared in 71 games, averaging 7.5 points and 2.0 assists per contest. Although he won’t be playing with the Kings anymore, Jackson won’t be far from the city or organization. He plans on working with the Kings in a community relations, player development and possibly scouting.
“You’re sad because every player hates for this day to come,” Jackson told the Sacramento Bee on Thursday. “But also, you look ahead to the future and you see that you can walk away from the game when you wanted to walk away. Everything is intact. My family is happy.”
Jackson has been relatively quiet the last few years, but back in the early part of the decade, him and Mike Bibby formed one of the most dangerous point guard combos in the league. Together, they were part of the Kings team that went to the 2002 Western Conference Finals. Jackson was a lightning quick, scoring guard who could play D and hit three-pointers.
Which was the best starting point guard and backup point guard tamdem in recent history?
he was a solid backup for the Kings… microwave-like…
His best years were in Sacto.
I mean, if Vlade didn’t tip that ball out…
who knows….
@That’s whats up – that’s the best “what if?” ever in the L… Dime should do a series about that…
Bobby Jackson was instant offense… when ever the kings threw him in it was fast break after fast break. Great back up point guard who wasn’t afraid to make a career out of it like so many players are these days. Jordan Farmar would do well to study his tapes.
On a different note, how about Leandro Barbosa as the Bobby Jackson 2.0?
LL
Bobby Jackson was a sparkplug and tough as nails! That said, my favorite memory was of him getting burned by Nick Van Exel in the playoffs (Sac-town vs Mavs) and then vowing that Nick wouldn’t do it again when they went back to Sac.
Lo and behold, they went back to Sac and Nick hung him out to dry again… and had Vlade calling out Nick as the reason why the Mavs won that series (of course Vlade and Nick were former teammates).
That’s what’s up. Mad respect for Bobby Jackson.
In the NBA today I’d have to go with Rose/Hinrich
I have to respect for this fool. He was balling at 24 Hour (Bruceville and Shelden) two weeks ago. MOFO was crab dribbling like crazy.
We got into it.
Sactown loves Bobby Jackson and what he does for our community. His b-ball camp and involvement with Sacramento area basketball is a testament to the kind of person he really is. He will always have a place here for his contributions on the floor and off it. Congratulations on a great career sir, and we all wish you well in your new role with the organization!
I really appreciated him during his time with the Hornets. Just a guy everyone liked, and a nice spark plug off the bench. Glad he’s back in Sacramento and leaving his career on a good note!
the_don_mega and that’s whats up are right, you guys should do a “what if…” segment on vlade tipping that ball out. in fact, make it a series like the don_mega said and do what if… segments on different critical turning points from the past years. for example, what if david robinson never got hurt and the spurs never ended up with duncan? or what if lebron went to college for a year? then you could talk about how everything would be today if these things never happened. for example. What if vlade didnt tip that ball out? then horry couldnt have hit that big shot, and maybe the kings would have won that series. then maybe they would have gone on to win a title, and webber would have had a ring before he retired. etc,etc
@ bruce,
man are you still goin over there? cause i’ve been going to the one on fulton for about 4 months and the comps cool over there but i hear the elk grove one is still way better. hit me up when you go out there man!
i am gonna miss bobby… he was a cool dude when we had him. he was way better the first time around tho. his second stint, it seemed like it was just to sell tickets. it doesnt matter. he was one of our favorite players, good guy on and off the court and just fun to watch.
its cool, cause at least we got beno now…lol