Bobby Jackson Hangs It Up

After a solid 12-year career, veteran guard Bobby Jackson has decided to retire according to the Sacramento Bee. Jackson, 36, who played for the Sacramento Kings last season, has also suited up for the Nuggets, Timberwolves, Grizzlies, Hornets and Rockets. His best year came during his first stint with the Kings (2000-05), where he averaged a career high 15.2 ppg and won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award during the ’02-03 season. Last year, he appeared in 71 games, averaging 7.5 points and 2.0 assists per contest. Although he won’t be playing with the Kings anymore, Jackson won’t be far from the city or organization. He plans on working with the Kings in a community relations, player development and possibly scouting.

“You’re sad because every player hates for this day to come,” Jackson told the Sacramento Bee on Thursday. “But also, you look ahead to the future and you see that you can walk away from the game when you wanted to walk away. Everything is intact. My family is happy.”

Jackson has been relatively quiet the last few years, but back in the early part of the decade, him and Mike Bibby formed one of the most dangerous point guard combos in the league. Together, they were part of the Kings team that went to the 2002 Western Conference Finals. Jackson was a lightning quick, scoring guard who could play D and hit three-pointers.

Which was the best starting point guard and backup point guard tamdem in recent history?

