Bobby Portis Is Running It Back With The Milwaukee Bucks

A year ago, Bobby Portis’ future was extremely unclear. He always had offensive talent and an intensity that was undeniable, but channeling that into positive contributions for a winner was a real question mark. After signing with Milwaukee for just over $3 million, he was given a chance to prove he could do just that, and he gave the Bucks more than they could’ve hoped for as a key contributor on their championship winning team.

Portis averaged 11.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game on an outrageous 52.3/47.1/74.0 shooting split that was, by far, the best of his career. In the playoffs, he continued that stellar play as Brook Lopez’s backup, offering the Bucks a small-ball option at the five to change up looks and go super-switching on defense rather than their traditional drop coverage. Having that versatility paid off in a title and Portis became a fan favorite in Milwaukee, with fans chanting “Bobby! Bobby!” to him during the trophy ceremony.

That performance also meant Portis was going to have a difficult decision in free agency after declining his player option. He could stay in Milwaukee where he’s beloved on the taxpayer mid-level or he could go elsewhere, possibly for significantly more money. In the end, Portis chose to go with his heart, returning to Milwaukee on a reported 2-year, $9 million deal that lets him enter free agency again next season, per Shams Charania.

Shams reports that Portis turned down more lucrative offers from Dallas and Miami to stay in Milwaukee, where he will be treated like a king for the next season and hope to replicate his sensational performance to have the chance to make more money next summer. For the Bucks, its a huge step towards bringing the band back for a run at a repeat, with PJ Tucker their next priority.

Portis made the announcement official with an Instagram video and a caption that said, “Run that sh*t back!”

