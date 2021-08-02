Bobby Portis Is Running It Back With The Milwaukee Bucks

A year ago, Bobby Portis’ future was extremely unclear. He always had offensive talent and an intensity that was undeniable, but channeling that into positive contributions for a winner was a real question mark. After signing with Milwaukee for just over $3 million, he was given a chance to prove he could do just that, and he gave the Bucks more than they could’ve hoped for as a key contributor on their championship winning team.

Portis averaged 11.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game on an outrageous 52.3/47.1/74.0 shooting split that was, by far, the best of his career. In the playoffs, he continued that stellar play as Brook Lopez’s backup, offering the Bucks a small-ball option at the five to change up looks and go super-switching on defense rather than their traditional drop coverage. Having that versatility paid off in a title and Portis became a fan favorite in Milwaukee, with fans chanting “Bobby! Bobby!” to him during the trophy ceremony.

That performance also meant Portis was going to have a difficult decision in free agency after declining his player option. He could stay in Milwaukee where he’s beloved on the taxpayer mid-level or he could go elsewhere, possibly for significantly more money. In the end, Portis chose to go with his heart, returning to Milwaukee on a reported 2-year, $9 million deal that lets him enter free agency again next season, per Shams Charania.

Free agent Bobby Portis has agreed to a two-year, $9 million deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, with a second year player option, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 2, 2021

Shams reports that Portis turned down more lucrative offers from Dallas and Miami to stay in Milwaukee, where he will be treated like a king for the next season and hope to replicate his sensational performance to have the chance to make more money next summer. For the Bucks, its a huge step towards bringing the band back for a run at a repeat, with PJ Tucker their next priority.

Portis made the announcement official with an Instagram video and a caption that said, “Run that sh*t back!”