Bobcats and Mavs making moves, and the champs at the White House

Since Lamar Odom is waiting for some NBA team to discover 10 million extra dollars in their couch cushions, and the Knicks and Allen Iverson still haven’t realized they’re perfect for each other, there wasn’t much happening around the League yesterday … The Emeka Okafor/Tyson Chandler trade was made official. In an interview with the Charlotte Observer, Chandler said his toe and ankle are healthy (“For the first time in a couple of years, I’ve got good movement in my toe.”), and Larry Brown said Chandler will help the Bobcats be more of a running team. “Emeka is more your prototype center,” LB said. “Tyson can get up the floor more and press more, which is something we like to do. Tyson can guard on the perimeter, and if you look at this league, there are so many teams that like to pick-and-roll after pick-and-roll. With your center and your (power forward), you have to have guys who can handle that.” … We’ve been over how the Hornets improve with this trade, but what kind of impact does it have on Charlotte’s playoff hopes? This team wasn’t that far away in ’09. Assuming they bring back Ray Felton, and with the additions of Chandler and Gerald Henderson, are the ‘Cats ready to make a postseason run? And if they did get a 7th or 8th seed, would you put it past them to sell it for cash? It might be the Knicks’ best chance at seeing the playoffs until they bring Dwyane Wade to MSG … (If you think D-Wade is a lock to stay in Miami because they’ll be able to pay him the most money in 2010, read this story. There’s a chance D-Wade may just want to get out of a city where he’s creating a list of enemies.) … Here’s what Mavs’ GM Donnie Nelson said about the team’s newest free-agent signing: “His versatility, postseason experience and outside shooting are valuable assets that will fortify our bench. Throughout his career, Tim has established himself as a formidable long-range threat and we look forward to him filling that role on our roster.” Yes, that’s Tim Thomas he’s talking about. Now when exactly was the last time a team relied on Tim to use that postseason experience and long-range shooting and it paid off? Probably the Suns in ’06, but guess who just happened to be in a contract year at the time? Not like any of this is gonna matter when Thomas is buried on Rick Carlisle‘s bench, but still … And we’re still pitching that reality show where Thomas, Drew Gooden, Erick Dampier and Shawne Williams all live in the same house. In fact, they could move into that house Michael Irvin and Eric Williams turned into their f*** pad when they played for the Cowboys. Maybe they can bring in this guy on his off days to act as a motivational speaker/life coach … The sign-and-trade sending Marquis Daniels to the Celtics hasn’t gone through yet, as the C’s and Pacers are now looking for a third team to make it work. (Is there any chance the Grizzlies WON’T end up being that team?) Reportedly the Pacers aren’t trying to end up with Tony Allen, and haven’t been clamoring over Bill Walker or Gabe Pruitt, either. But while we’re talking about NBA reality shows, how about one where Tony Allen joins Indiana’s crew of High Five’n White Guys for a season? … So Shaq can’t get into the White House, but Cheryl Ford can. Ford and the rest of the Detroit Shock were honored by President Obama earlier this week, which is odd because it’s been almost an entire year since they won the WNBA championship. Obama talked about the WNBA being an inspiration to his daughters, and was presented with a jersey that no man would ever wear, not even to make a 2 a.m. corner store run on laundry day. (Not that the President can do those things anymore.) They should have just made the jersey in Michelle Obama‘s size so it wouldn’t get wasted … A while back we told you about Andre Dawkins, the (former) 2010 Duke recruit who is leaving high school early to play for Coach K this upcoming season. Yesterday on HighSchoolHoop.com, Andre gave an update on his situation in an exclusive HSH interview … We’re out like Shawne Williams …
AI to the Knicks! Another Scoring title!
No more CP3 lob pass to Chandler. Okafor can’t get up. I’m going to miss that on ESPN Top Ten Plays!
i thought the Marquis Daniels signing was already a done deal? i guess it’s Grizzlies to the rescue again…LOL!
Let Bruce Bruce hit it!
Okafor can’t get up (pause) for real? Dang.
Yea for real you all need to send a memo to the knicks or something cause they need A.I.
Can you imagine the Celtics practice when K.G. and Sheed have to guard each other. Let the talking commence. Still while K.G. is probably giving Sheed the work on the court. You know Sheed is probably making K.G. give him cigs like he in prison.
Everyone know K.G. don’t intimidate dudes his size.
It wasn’t as big as it is now but perhaps Stephon should have started out overseas. I think it would have been the proper move for dude.
My reality show is you pick 6 NBA players from different spots (South, North, West, East and Overseas (all the crazy name places) and Canada.)
Those dudes scower their part of the globe to pick 6 dudes from the street to play as his squad.
Each NBA player puts 20,000 on the line his team will win it all with that NBA player being the coach of his own squad and the squad gets the money.
Playoff mode 2 out of 3 for each round. Call it “For the Game”
Yea boring Wed. is in effect!
Deuces!
Love basketball!
come here: [www.gobrandmall.com]
Do not miss it!
As annoying as he is (don’t think I’ve seen dime hate on a player more in my years of reading smack) tim Thomas is a frustratingly intriguing player. I can understand why teams keep signing him and also why they are always disappointed.
Emeka Okafor is gonna be the starting center for the West in the All-Star game now that Yao is out for the year. No other center in the West averaged a double double like Okafor did last year except Yao. And what is Larry Bird doing, why don’t he just let Daniels leave instead of trying to do a “McHale” and help the Celtics out.
Who is Dwayne Wade?? Dude was the good guy coming out of the draft, first couple of years, with his high school sweetheart, hell, they already had a kid(s?). Now they’re in a messy divorce apparently, and this huge mess with the failed restaurant chain… when business people are calling Riley about Wade, it kinda makes sense that Riley isn’t trying to bolster the roster until Wade actually commits. He may have had his best personal year on the court, but seems to be having a hell of a rough one off the court.
Wade, Lebron or anyone of significance to the Knicks is a big fucking joke. Keep pushing it though, makes you look really desperate.
sorry, I just thought I read Okafor and All-Star in the same sentence
going to get coffee before I re-read – that has to be a mistake
Zach Randolph averages a double-double, that don’t make him an all-star
I love the picture of Tim Thomas
He’s holding up five fingers, each one representing the total number of minutes he’s played in this league while giving some effort
You all are crazy for thinking that Chandler is better than Okafor.
I’m predicting Emeka’s scoring goes up 3 points per game just because he now gets to play with a true point. It always seemed like Felton was more interested in scoring than running a crisp offense. The Bobcats were tough to watch last year. One-on-one every single play.
Indiana S&T for Marquis Daniels for….Scalabrine. They need to get rid of TJ and Danny and they’ll be completely white! LOL
I know stats don’t mean everything, but we need to look at some to bakc up my earlier statements:
Chandler has had 1 season averaging double figure ppg (high of 11.8) and 2 averaging double figure rpg in 8 NBA seasons. He also averaged a WEAK 4 points and 5rebounds per game in last years playoffs.
Okafor has averaged double figure ppg (every season over 13) and rpg 5 times in 5 NBA seasons.
I just don’t get how anyone could think Chandler is better. Okafor is a better rebounder and scorer by far. Some people might say Chandler is a better defender, but he never really earned that reputation. He is too skinny to effectively guard a lot of centers by himself and he isn’t even a great weakside shotblocker like Camby to make up for it.
Chandler’s a decent center at best, while I think Okafor is one of the top ten in the league. Think about it, name 10 centers who are better. Duncan, Yao, Howard, Gasol, Shaq (maybe), and Amare (if you even want to consider him a center, he’s played more PF over his career). Okafor is way underrated.
Don’t say okafor is a top ten center just cuz you can’t name any. Okafor is nowhere near a top 10 center in the nba.
Oakefor could be an All Star with CP3 and not many centers in the West capabke of being so.
Rigggght, Wades keaving Miami again, bored Dime?
@Dime
Why yall hating on the Detroit Shock (lol). Shaq aint won nothing in a couple years and he’s washed up. But I will say he’s one of the most dominating centers ever.
Also I thought the NBA had a salary cap how can the Celtics afford all these marquee players? Conspiracy anyone.
Brown is already jumping in with his weird assessments (Chandler would be better at PF). Can see some fireworks as Chandler under performs out of position, and Brown responds with his usual nonsense about needing to play as a “proper team”. Guy should be coaching college, stat.
Daniels isn’t a marquee player, despite his first name.
Larry Brown’s assessments are always fucking hilarious, won’t be surprised at all if he claims that he invented basketball.
And that’ll the last time we’ll ever hear anyone say something nice about Tim Thomas.
…and of course it’s a conspiracy, it’s Larry Bird and Danny Ainge talking trade. Anytime now Chris Wallace.
Like Chandler a lot, but he is not better than Oakfor. It was more a money thing. Chandler will be off the books before Oakfor. 2blks a game, vs. 1.5blks is not much of a difference, but chandler has played in bigger more meaningful games. We shall see when the lights come on.
well, LB had success with mutombo… chandler will do… boris diaw will be the george lynch do-it-all guy, raja bell will be the mckie clone, and felton will be relegated to being the eric snow, dj augustine will be iverson 2.0…
yeah!
btw, i am stephon marbury, and i approve this message… smoke weed everyday!
we’re out like steph’s sanity…
Dime.. please start a petition.. AI to the KNICKS.. what is Donnie walsh waiting for.. i cant believe he’d rather talk to Von Wafer.. Jamal Tinsley… Ramon Sessions… and not Allen Iverson.. former MVP.. multiple time all star..s coring champion.. OH god!!!!!… Wake up Donnie!!!
Dime – are you sharing my observations or stealin’ them??
I asked it back in January and now there’s all these stories and references to Larry Bird’s Cream Complexion Crew:
[dimemag.com]
Is the Pacers where the white boys go to ball?
YOOOO!!!! WHEN Y’ALL GONNA GIVE ME MY PROPS??
I talked about Jack Jarret and the Cream Crew (very talented and skilled so i mean NO disrespect)… now y’all talkin’ about a reality show with TA and the crew.
I’m talkin’ to you DIME – lemme find out I spark some of the topics on this site. Well if I look at like that, it’s kind of a compliment. I’ll ride wit it.
But u kno what i’m talkin’ about Dime.
And when I’m gonna get my internship???????????
I can do this!
Actually Chandler is proven to be the better defender.
He holds his opposition to 3.74 PER under their respective avg. Okafor hols the opposition to .052 under. Thats a big difference.
@24
LOL …did you really just gravedig an old Smack from January to get some eProps?
that is pretty LAME my dude
BREAKING NEWS: Chris Wallace is on the phone right now with Larry Legend figuring out how the Grizz can assist the Mean Green Machine out…Okafor might actually be a top 10 center right now, theres not a lot of TRUE centers you can put over him. The handful of which are Howard, Pau, Yao, Kaman, Camby, Shaq (still) and Yao. Duncan, KG, Amare are PF. Is Al Jefferson listed as PF? Other centers that Okafor would trump over are Dampier, Lopez twins, Kendric Perkins, Pachulia, Nesterovic, Hay wood, Hibbert and Dalembert. Two centers that might outplay him but not necessaily better than him and eventually get better than him are Oden and Gortat.
thats whats up
okafor can be the center no competition randolph is a power foward good luck getting over duncan , gasol , amare , jefferson , west.
tj
and someone said i was smoking some weird shit because i said okafor was better lol.
danny if you cant name ten better than okafor he makes the list man. hes is top ten.
“The handful of which are Howard, Pau, Yao, Kaman, Camby, Shaq (still) and Yao.”
LOL. There are 2 TRUE centers named Yao?
Don’t forget Bynum, Bogut and Ilgauskas – even if he’s now the league’s highest paid back up.
@24 & 26 LMAO. Grave digging old smack. You got way too much free time man…
I would give Emeka top 10 centers.But Larry Brown talking out of his ass because after the first week of they season he’ll be trashing Tyson the same way he trash everybody else.
haha I got carried away with Yao. Yeah i guess last time i checked there is only one Yao LOL my bad…its funny though that by default, Bynum actually cracks top 10 centers due to lack of quality big men.
I don’t know if I would give Bynum a top 10 center yet. The guy has done nothing but make it rain in the clubs and get his knees gimped up. He’s about the same as Eddy Curry at this point in his career, without the 60lbs of bacon on his back and history of telling guys to touch his wang.
Bynum is west coast Eddy Curry. LOL.
The lack of quality big men is the reason Thabeet was drafted so high.