Bobcats and Mavs making moves, and the champs at the White House

Since Lamar Odom is waiting for some NBA team to discover 10 million extra dollars in their couch cushions, and the Knicks and Allen Iverson still haven’t realized they’re perfect for each other, there wasn’t much happening around the League yesterday … The Emeka Okafor/Tyson Chandler trade was made official. In an interview with the Charlotte Observer, Chandler said his toe and ankle are healthy (“For the first time in a couple of years, I’ve got good movement in my toe.”), and Larry Brown said Chandler will help the Bobcats be more of a running team. “Emeka is more your prototype center,” LB said. “Tyson can get up the floor more and press more, which is something we like to do. Tyson can guard on the perimeter, and if you look at this league, there are so many teams that like to pick-and-roll after pick-and-roll. With your center and your (power forward), you have to have guys who can handle that.” … We’ve been over how the Hornets improve with this trade, but what kind of impact does it have on Charlotte’s playoff hopes? This team wasn’t that far away in ’09. Assuming they bring back Ray Felton, and with the additions of Chandler and Gerald Henderson, are the ‘Cats ready to make a postseason run? And if they did get a 7th or 8th seed, would you put it past them to sell it for cash? It might be the Knicks’ best chance at seeing the playoffs until they bring Dwyane Wade to MSG … (If you think D-Wade is a lock to stay in Miami because they’ll be able to pay him the most money in 2010, read this story. There’s a chance D-Wade may just want to get out of a city where he’s creating a list of enemies.) … Here’s what Mavs’ GM Donnie Nelson said about the team’s newest free-agent signing: “His versatility, postseason experience and outside shooting are valuable assets that will fortify our bench. Throughout his career, Tim has established himself as a formidable long-range threat and we look forward to him filling that role on our roster.” Yes, that’s Tim Thomas he’s talking about. Now when exactly was the last time a team relied on Tim to use that postseason experience and long-range shooting and it paid off? Probably the Suns in ’06, but guess who just happened to be in a contract year at the time? Not like any of this is gonna matter when Thomas is buried on Rick Carlisle‘s bench, but still … And we’re still pitching that reality show where Thomas, Drew Gooden, Erick Dampier and Shawne Williams all live in the same house. In fact, they could move into that house Michael Irvin and Eric Williams turned into their f*** pad when they played for the Cowboys. Maybe they can bring in this guy on his off days to act as a motivational speaker/life coach … The sign-and-trade sending Marquis Daniels to the Celtics hasn’t gone through yet, as the C’s and Pacers are now looking for a third team to make it work. (Is there any chance the Grizzlies WON’T end up being that team?) Reportedly the Pacers aren’t trying to end up with Tony Allen, and haven’t been clamoring over Bill Walker or Gabe Pruitt, either. But while we’re talking about NBA reality shows, how about one where Tony Allen joins Indiana’s crew of High Five’n White Guys for a season? … So Shaq can’t get into the White House, but Cheryl Ford can. Ford and the rest of the Detroit Shock were honored by President Obama earlier this week, which is odd because it’s been almost an entire year since they won the WNBA championship. Obama talked about the WNBA being an inspiration to his daughters, and was presented with a jersey that no man would ever wear, not even to make a 2 a.m. corner store run on laundry day. (Not that the President can do those things anymore.) They should have just made the jersey in Michelle Obama‘s size so it wouldn’t get wasted … A while back we told you about Andre Dawkins, the (former) 2010 Duke recruit who is leaving high school early to play for Coach K this upcoming season. Yesterday on HighSchoolHoop.com, Andre gave an update on his situation in an exclusive HSH interview … We’re out like Shawne Williams …