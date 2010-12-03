Bobcats Fans: Stephen Jackson Wrote You An Apology Letter

Stephen Jackson sat out Wednesday’s game against the Hornets after he was suspended without pay for verbal abuse of a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner after his ejection during Saturday’s loss to the Bucks. And for those of you keeping score, this was after S-Jack was fined $50,000 on Nov. 6 for verbally abusing officials. Today though, Jackson wants you to know that he’s sorry, and he’s written you a letter. Check it out:

Bobcats Fans,

People do not like to admit they are wrong, but my actions in Milwaukee last week resulted in an ejection and ultimately an NBA suspension for the next game. As a result, I let myself, my teammates and my coaches down, but more importantly, I let our fans down. In my heart, I know I have to adjust my emotions on the floor and I vow to work harder than ever to not put myself or this team in that situation again.

I understand the rules that the NBA has established to govern players’ behavior on the floor and I respect the job the officials have each night. NBA players are bigger, faster and more athletic than ever, so being able to call a perfect game each night and see every foul is tough, and I have to take that into consideration.

I play this game with all the passion, love and respect of those who came before me. It’s a privilege to play professional basketball and I have been blessed with the talent and opportunity to play this game at a high level. In order for me to display those gifts, I have to be on the floor with my teammates. As a co-captain, I have to lead by example and I feel it’s my obligation and commitment to this team to carry out those responsibilities.

I’m back tonight as we take on the New Jersey Nets, and I hope to continue bringing you memorable moments on the court and not for my behavior.

Sincerely,

Stephen