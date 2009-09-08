Bobcats Are One Star Away From The Playoffs

Looking at the Charlotte Bobcats’ roster is like looking at the cast of the Fresh Prince of Bel Air and not having Will Smith. The Bobcats have several solid supporting players, but are missing the one thing every team must have: a star.

By this I mean someone whose job is to get buckets night in and night out. Someone who can get his shot off at anytime and you can rely on to take the last shot. Someone who has star power and can attract media coverage, fan interest and NBA free agents. While the Bobcats made some noise last year and competed for the 8th seed, I seriously doubt they can build on their season without a prolific scorer.

Charlotte thought they had that franchise player when they drafted Emeka Okafor second overall in 2004. Though he was good for a double-double every night, he never developed his offensive game. In the offseason, the team unloaded Okafur and his big contract to the Hornets in exchange for Tyson Chandler.

Without Emeka, a lot of people will look at Gerald Wallace to be the go-to guy on this team. While Wallace is one of the more versatile players in the league, he is not capable of being a team’s primary option and is better suited in the Scottie Pippen, sidekick-type role. Boris Diaw is another multi-skilled complimentary player but is too passive aggressive to be the man in Charlotte. And even if they resign Felton, I don’t see him putting up 20 points per game.

I do admit, I kind of like how Larry Brown has instilled a team concept within this squad. Last year, six guys on the team averaged double digits and Wallace was the leading scorer at just 16.6 ppg. But the team lost seven of their last 10 games and broke 100 points in only three of those games, so the need for a consistent scoring threat is huge. Until they can fill this hole, don’t expect them to make the playoffs this season.

Earlier this month, the Bobcats were in talks with Allen Iverson. That move would have been good on so many levels. Just his presence alone would be huge for the city, which hasn’t had a marketable star since the days of the Hornets. Even as his skills are on the decline, I bet you he can still lead this team in points and get you 18 a night. AI is reportedly close to signing with the Grizzlies, but until his John Hancock is on the contract, he is still a free agent.

Right now the Bobcats’ payroll is hovering around the salary cap. Unless management wants to pay the luxury tax, they don’t have too much financial flexibility to chase a high-profile free agent until the summer of 2011. So getting somebody like Iverson to fill in for the short term makes perfect sense.

Can the Bobcats make the playoffs this season without having a major scoring threat?

