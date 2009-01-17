Bobcats trade for DeSagana Diop

If in fact the Bobcats really were interested in Eddy Curry — a rumor that surfaced out of nowhere and never really went away even as E-City was being Marburied in New York — I’m assuming they’ve given up on that dream. The fact that Curry’s two-minute season debut led to more knee problems, plus his involvement in an embarrassing sexual harassment lawsuit (EC may or may not have picked up the nickname “Towelie” in the office) had to have turned Charlotte off, and today they went out and got DeSagana Diop to address that lack of depth behind Emeka Okafor issue that might have made Curry attractive.

Diop was acquired from the Mavs in exchange for Matt Carroll and Ryan Hollins. Dallas re-signed Diop this summer after a half-season stint with the Nets, but new coach Rick Carlisle never seemed to like Diop as much as former coach Avery Johnson. Whereas under Avery, Diop was a platoon starter alongside Erick Dampier, this season his PT has been wildly inconsistent. The 26-year-old averages 3.5 boards and 0.7 blocks in 13 minutes a night.

Decent trade on both sides, if you ask me. The Bobcats are getting a relatively young 7-footer who can block shots and spell Okafor without the team taking too much of a hit. The Mavs get a big with more athleticism and speed (Hollins), plus a dead-eye shooter in Carroll.