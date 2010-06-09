Bodega Gives Back To Celtics Fans

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Converse #Boston Celtics
06.09.10 8 years ago 3 Comments

If you’re from Boston, you already know about Bodega. Beantown’s hottest sneaker shop came through this past week with free tees and kicks for Celtics fans. On Sunday, they gave away 50 pairs of Converse Chuck Taylor Highs with “The Dynasty Continues” on the side, and yesterday gave out 100 free “One More To Go” t-shirts. Check ’em both out in detail after the jump.

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Converse #Boston Celtics
