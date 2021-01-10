The Atlanta Hawks were among the league’s most active teams this offseason, making some of the biggest moves in free agency of any team by signing the likes of Danilo Gallinari, Rajon Rondo, and Bogdan Bogdanovic. Early on, after a 4-1 start including a win over a full-strength Nets team in Brooklyn, it looked like they had positioned themselves well to be a factor in the East.

Unfortunately, injury luck has not gone the Hawks way in the last week as all three of those players now find themselves sidelined as the Hawks ride an active four-game losing streak and reports of locker room discontent between young stars like Trae Young and John Collins have emerged. Bogdanovic is the most recent injury concern for Atlanta after he left Saturday night’s game with a knee injury, and on Sunday the team offered an update on his status following an MRI that showed an avulsion fracture and inflammation in his knee.

Guard Bogdan Bogdanovic suffered a right knee injury during the second quarter of last night’s game at Charlotte and didn’t return to the contest. Following an MRI earlier today at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex, he has been diagnosed with an avulsion fracture in his right knee with associated soft tissue inflammation and a bone bruise. His treatment plan is being reviewed and will be updated later this week.

It’s a big blow for the Hawks, who lose a key piece of wing depth and shooting with Bogdanovic’s absence for however long he is out. For a team that has been trying to find its new identity, being without a key player makes that effort all the more difficult. From a rotation perspective, it likely means more minutes for Kevin Huerter and Cam Reddish, who they’ll turn to to fill the scoring void.