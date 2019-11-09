This offseason, there was so much player movement that it made your head spin. Several of the league’s biggest stars changed locations, altering the landscape of the NBA for years to come. Lost in all that shuffle were the Utah Jazz, who quietly made some of the biggest additions of the summer.

Not only did they get a huge upgrade at the point with Mike Conley; they added one of the league’s most underrated wings in Bojan Bogdanovic, who was a beast for the Indiana Pacers last season. He’s continued that stellar player for his new team in Utah, and on Friday night, he reached the pinnacle of the young season thus far.

With time winding down and the Jazz tied at 100-100, Bogdanovic took the inbounds pass from Joe Ingles and drained a three-pointer from the corner to give his team the win at the buzzer.

BOGDANOVIC FOR THE WIN pic.twitter.com/2NTYSTcXoZ — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) November 9, 2019

He finished with a game-high 33 points on the night and was 5-of-10 from downtown. The Jazz had led by as many as 20 at one point but let the Bucks fight all the way back in the fourth quarter behind a 30-point, 13-rebound night from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Bogdanovic was one of four players in double figures for the Jazz, including Mike Conley 20 points on 5-of-9 shooting from downtown, and Donovan Mitchell, who added 19 points, six assists, and five rebounds.