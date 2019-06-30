Bojan Bogdanovic Is Headed To The Jazz On A $73 Million Deal

Getty Image

In a year in which Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler and others hit the market, Bojan Bogdanovic’s free agent decision didn’t draw incredible attention, particularly from casual observers. With that said, Bogdanovic enjoyed a career-best performance with the Indiana Pacers during the 2018-19 season and, considering his two-way ability at a position of real need around the NBA, it stands to reason that Bogdanovic would be an intriguing addition to virtually any club.

That club, it turns out, will be the Utah Jazz. According to Adrian Wojnarwoski of ESPN, Utah was able to swipe Bogdanovic away from the Pacers on a four-year deal worth $73 million.

Indiana's Bojan Bogdanovic has agreed to a four-year, $73M deal with the Utah Jazz, league sources tells EPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Bogdanovic averaged 18 points per game in 81 appearances for Indiana last season and, in addition to his uptick in scoring, the 30-year-old’s efficiency was wildly impressive. He connected on 42.5 percent of his three-point attempts (4.8 per game) and Bogdanovic’s 61.3 percent true shooting also represented a career high.

Defensively, Bogdanovic isn’t necessarily a game-changer of the highest order, but he possesses solid length (6’8) and enough strength to hold up in multiple coverages in an effective manner. That tantalizing combination of 3-and-D ability, coupled with additional offensive play-making, ensures that Bogdanovic is a high-end starter in the league and, with this contract, he is paid accordingly, even if some might be stunned by the price tag at first glance.