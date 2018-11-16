Pac-12 Network

So much of the attention during the 2018-19 college basketball season is on the Duke Blue Devils. This is rightly the case, as R.J. Barrett, Cam Reddish, and Zion Williamson are three exciting talents on the same team, plus all of them are in the running to go No. 1 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.

But in terms of uniquely skilled freshmen with hopes of going high in the Draft, Bol Bol deserves a ton of attention. Manute Bol’s son is a true freshman for the Oregon Ducks, and while this sounds hyperbolic, there aren’t many people like him who have ever played the game of basketball.

Bol stands at 7’2 but has the skill set of a guard. When he’s cooking, it’s breathtaking to watch, and on Thursday night, he showed what he can do on both ends of the floor on one possession. The Ducks are taking on Iowa in the 2K Classic at Madison Square Garden, and despite trailing early, Bol did this.