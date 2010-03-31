Bold Prediction: New Jersey Will Finish With More Wins Than Minnesota

A couple months ago, you thought this would never be the case. The Nets were on track to be the worst team in NBA history, and the Timberwolves, well, they were just dealing with some injuries. But with eight games remaining for both teams, it appears that New Jersey could actually finish with more wins than the Minnesota. Crazy, I know. Check out their remaining schedules below.

Note: Records as of March 31

Nets (10-64) Remaining Schedule

March 31 vs. Phoenix (48-26)

April 3 vs. New Orleans (35-40)

April 4 @ Washington (21-52)

April 7 @ Milwaukee (41-32)

April 9 vs. Chicago (35-39)

April 10 @ Indiana (28-47)

April 12 vs. Charlotte (38-35)

April 14 @ Miami (40-34)

Timberwolves (14-60) Remaining Schedule

March 31 vs. Sacramento (24-51)

April 3 vs. Miami (40-34)

April 4 @ Oklahoma City (45-28)

April 7 vs. Golden State (21-52)

April 9 vs. LA Lakers (54-20)

April 11 @ New Orleans (35-40)

April 12 @ San Antonio (44-29)

April 14 vs. Detroit (23-50)

If you like numbers, the Nets are 3-7 in their last 10 games, while the T-Wolves are 0-10 (and have lost 16 in a row). Looking at their schedules, it would appear that Minnesota has the easier schedule, but then again they couldn’t buy a W these days even if they tried. At the same time, for New Jersey to finish with more wins, they’d have to at least go .500 to end the season and probably win an upset as well.

What do you think? Will New Jersey finish with more wins than Minnesota?

