Bold Prediction: New Jersey Will Finish With More Wins Than Minnesota

A couple months ago, you thought this would never be the case. The Nets were on track to be the worst team in NBA history, and the Timberwolves, well, they were just dealing with some injuries. But with eight games remaining for both teams, it appears that New Jersey could actually finish with more wins than the Minnesota. Crazy, I know. Check out their remaining schedules below.
Note: Records as of March 31
Nets (10-64) Remaining Schedule
March 31 vs. Phoenix (48-26)
April 3 vs. New Orleans (35-40)
April 4 @ Washington (21-52)
April 7 @ Milwaukee (41-32)
April 9 vs. Chicago (35-39)
April 10 @ Indiana (28-47)
April 12 vs. Charlotte (38-35)
April 14 @ Miami (40-34)
Timberwolves (14-60) Remaining Schedule
March 31 vs. Sacramento (24-51)
April 3 vs. Miami (40-34)
April 4 @ Oklahoma City (45-28)
April 7 vs. Golden State (21-52)
April 9 vs. LA Lakers (54-20)
April 11 @ New Orleans (35-40)
April 12 @ San Antonio (44-29)
April 14 vs. Detroit (23-50)
If you like numbers, the Nets are 3-7 in their last 10 games, while the T-Wolves are 0-10 (and have lost 16 in a row). Looking at their schedules, it would appear that Minnesota has the easier schedule, but then again they couldn’t buy a W these days even if they tried. At the same time, for New Jersey to finish with more wins, they’d have to at least go .500 to end the season and probably win an upset as well.
What do you think? Will New Jersey finish with more wins than Minnesota?
Nah, why would they? if it means a lesser chance at john wall.
So the Nets will win 5 of their next 8? I HIGHLY doubt that is gonna happen.
Might help if you wrote how many wins Minnesota has.
Who cares, last or second last in the league doesn’t make a difference, they still suck this year.
Nets have a way brighter future than the Timbos though. If they are managed intelligently, they could be a powerhouse in the next two years.
nah the Nets can’t beat enough teams to do it. Even if the T-wolves lost the rest of the way.
yea i dont think they will even try these last couple games.. they have something to build off, then u add a better chance @ a number 1 overall… im pretty sure they whey dont care boout being last
Let’s not get carried away now
NJ Nets wont catch the Wolves in win total, but make no mistake, the NETS are the BETTER TEAM of the two.
like i said earlier today in the power rankings article, the Minny Wolves are the WORST team in the league. it doesnt matter if the Wolves end up with more wins than the Nets; they are the worse of the two teams.
and we all know the Nets have a future:
* building piece in Brook Lopez
* Building piece in Devin Harris (allstar last yr)
* under the cap for Free agency this year
* new billionaire owner
* moving to Brooklyn in NY
* playing in a new arena next year in Newark
* young compliment pieces (terrance williams, courtney lee, yi jianlian, etc)
* high lottery pick this year (maybe #1 overall)
what the hell can the Minny Wolves look forward to?!!?
Mark Jackson is happy he lost that coaching job to Kurt Rambis!
2 BOLD PREDICTIONS & 1 VERY, VERY SENSIBLE DECLARATION:
RUBIO starts all 82 games next year.
MINNIE goes 72-10
I agree with Gunner J. Matthews’ post #7.
Rubio’s not coming next year….
@ Heckler – Kevin Love and Al Jefferson are both arguably better than Brook Lopez. Devin Harris is one overrated motherf*cker (still love/haven’t seen anyone own up to all the bashing of the Mavs when they traded away Harris for Kidd). Jonny Flynn is nice.
The T Wolves have more wins in a much tougher conference. Stop talking garbage about the Nets being better than anyone.
As far as players go, both teams have some good young guys coming through, but if you look at the bigger picture Jersey have such a bright future. They are moving to Brooklyn and they got a owner with HUGE pockets.
@dagwailer – Most would take Lopez over Jefferson or Love anyday, no contest. He’s going to be a beast. Jefferson is injured way to much.
Are the Timberwolves going to draft another PG if they get a shot at Wall? I think NJ would be better served drafting Evans than Wall anyways.
BIG AL = BROOK
BROOK > LOVE
BIG AL > LOVE
I definitely can see Brook being better than Big Al one day though.
But Al got moves down low. Brook’s just a plain beast.
And when Robin starts putting it together, he might mess around and be better than both of them.
Love is nice. Just not in the same class, in my opinion.
Devin is NOT over-rated.
Dallas was bashed because they mortgaged their young gunner for the ‘win right now’ mantra.
Some people made it an argument as Kidd vs Devin but that wasn’t the real deal.
Same with Orlando and Lee. They unloaded thier young gun to free up space for Vince.
By the way Yi’s whack.
dvs – most would be foolish. Lopez is option 1 and 2 on that team, and the rebounding that he does is pretty much all alone, too. Jefferson and Love have been hurt this year, contributing to their awful record. Remember when Jefferson carried the Celtics? He was putting up similar numbers to Lopez now.
Jefferson’s last year in BOS: 16 and 11 with 1.5 blocks
Lopez this year: 19 and 9 with 1.8 blocks
Come on now
Bern – You are selling Love way short. You know that he’s also a second year player, right?
Jefferson’s second year, he was averaging 8 and 5. Love is currently averaging 14.5 and 11. Stop talking reckless hahahaha
Yea, I know why people bashed the Mavs. It was silly then, and it’s silly now to think that Devin Harris is a franchise PG. Second tier AT BEST for Kidd, who’s still first tier? Please
LOL
I’d love to argue with you dagwaller.
Unfortunately, you make good points.
@ A.P.
So if I’m readin this right, then your predict is that the Nets won 10 of their first 70 and now they gon win 50% of the last 10? Bold prediction fo sho…
The Nets do have the brighter future cuz they just young and need time to gel.
The TWolves got issues from the top and serious injury issues with ACL and broken hand to their top 2 as well as I been hearin Love and AJ havin “Who the man” issues. Not only do they play out west where the comp is murder, but even teams strugglin like the Clips, Rockets, Kings and Hornets have waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay brighter futures and are either just havin down years or got serious injuries. The other “used to be bad teams” like OKC and Memphis are on the comeup. Nets can move up next year just by sheer chemistry and they gonna get a chance to grab Wall, Cousins or Turner and they can use any of em. Wolves wasted picks in a summer where they coulda solved a lotta problems. Flynn is nice, but he’s a backup on EVERY OTHER TEAM. I ain’t even touchin that Rubio mess, and the best point guard the Wolves drafted got given to Denver.
Wolves luck is so bad that I fully expect them to get the number 1 pick n the draft this year just so the league can watch em twist in the wind tryin to figure out if they gonna go “Detroit Lions takin 3 receivers in the first round 3 years in a row” by even thinkin about selectin Wall one year after takin Flynn, Rubio and Lawson. I gotta side with Heckler on this one. This year is a waste for both teams, but as for the future, Jersey’s that squad on the rise while the Wolves aren’t even done bottomin out yet…
Gabriel – I’m still drunk from last night, I’m on fire, what can I say
I’d take Jefferson and Love over Lopez and Flynn
* Lopez and Harris
Some nice debate re. Jefferson, Love and Lopez.
All 3 are nice players. One problem for Minny is Love and Jefferson are similar bangers and Minny generally won’t and can’t play them together.
Lopez gets way too much love. It’s his 2nd year only, but he has led his team to one of the worst records ever. And N.J. has a lot more talent than the Philly or whatever it was team of nobodys who got the record way back when.
As someone said on another post, Lopez puts up great numbers each night, but his opponent big man in any given game does likewise.
N.J. has a better future, but Minnesota has more talent overall this year than Jersey, and it will take Jersey at least a couple of years to catch up, unless Minny does a firesale. (Because Minny’s young guys will only get better too.)
What do you think? Will New Jersey finish with more wins than Minnesota?
Yeah, right. “And they need to win 64 in the last 10 games so they’ll have more wins than the ’96 Bulls…”
heck no- NJ plays teams that are fighting for their playoff lives- no way- they are terrible
who cares. did anyone watch 60 min on sunday? this russian owner knows how to party…
Wolves won last night. Nets lost.
Still sticking with that? Good luck!