Boost Mobile’s New Phones

#Style – Kicks and Gear
03.24.09 9 years ago 14 Comments

Today we had a visit from the ladies at Boost Mobile. They came through the DIME Factory to show us the new line of jacks they have coming out.

In these tough economic times no one wants to open their mailbox to a $100.00 phone bill. Boost Mobile is a good look because you don’t have to worry about those ‘hidden fees.’ You know what I am talking about. You sign up for the $69.99 plan and then your bill is like $30.00 dollars more because of the fees you know nothing about.

Well…Boost pays those fees so you don’t have to. You can get an unlimited data and phone plan for just $50.00 bucks a month. You really can’t beat that. I know, I know, you’re probably saying that yeah its cool to not have a steep phone bill, but you don’t want to walk the streets with a wack looking phone.

Trust, these joints are far from wack. Boost has phones from $300.00 to $30.00 dollars so there is something for everyone. The I9 (Boost’s top of the line phone) is the business, no one would try to break on you if you pulled it out at a party.

Most of these joints are dropping within the next month or two so check out your nearest Best Buy or hit up www.boostmobile.com for more info.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP