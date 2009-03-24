Boost Mobile’s New Phones

Today we had a visit from the ladies at Boost Mobile. They came through the DIME Factory to show us the new line of jacks they have coming out.

In these tough economic times no one wants to open their mailbox to a $100.00 phone bill. Boost Mobile is a good look because you don’t have to worry about those ‘hidden fees.’ You know what I am talking about. You sign up for the $69.99 plan and then your bill is like $30.00 dollars more because of the fees you know nothing about.

Well…Boost pays those fees so you don’t have to. You can get an unlimited data and phone plan for just $50.00 bucks a month. You really can’t beat that. I know, I know, you’re probably saying that yeah its cool to not have a steep phone bill, but you don’t want to walk the streets with a wack looking phone.

Trust, these joints are far from wack. Boost has phones from $300.00 to $30.00 dollars so there is something for everyone. The I9 (Boost’s top of the line phone) is the business, no one would try to break on you if you pulled it out at a party.

Most of these joints are dropping within the next month or two so check out your nearest Best Buy or hit up www.boostmobile.com for more info.