Boozer-for-Tyrus in 3-team trade; Marbury and A.I. still jobless

Beyond the growing reality that Carlos Boozer is turning himself into a Ted DiBiase-style villain — he might as well put Delonte West in the Million Dollar Dream and hire Kosta Koufos to be his Virgil every time he plays in Cleveland — the trade being discussed (last time we checked) that would send Boozer to the Bulls has bigger implications: All three teams involved would get better because of it. The rumored deal would give Chicago that low-post scorer (Boozer) they’ve been missing ever since Elton Brand left town; Portland would get an upgrade at PG in Kirk Hinrich; and Utah would get an athletic PF in Tyrus Thomas who can finish what Deron Williams starts, defend the rim, and run with Jerry Sloan‘s fast lineup. And more importantly, gives Utah room to re-sign Paul Millsap as the starting four. More players would have to be involved for money purposes, and the deal is still in the negotiation phase, but if it happens, it’s a win-win-win. The only loser is Tyrus’ social life … If the three-way trade doesn’t happen, the Blazers reportedly plan to make a bid for Ray Felton, who’s a restricted free agent. Michael Jordan has said he doesn’t see Felton going anywhere, but Portland has enough money to outbid the cash-strapped Bobcats … We know, don’t ever read too much into summer league stats, but it’s hard to look at the Pacers’ undefeated summer squad and not assume their big-league team will have a decent frontline next season. Tyler Hansbrough and Roy Hibbert are routinely slapping up 20-point games in the Orlando Summer Pro League, and when you bring Troy “Commander BONG” Murphy and Jeff “White Varejao” Foster into the mix come the regular season, Danny Granger will only have to worry about getting buckets while those guys handle the dirty work. Hansbrough (22 pts) and Hibbert (28 pts, 9 rebs) led Indiana to a win over Boston yesterday, while Chris Lofton (21 pts) hit six threes for the Celts … Meanwhile, the Nets/Sixers combined squad is winless in Orlando, and in three of their four games have failed to crack 70 points. Russell Westbrook gave Philly/Jersey 19 points and nine assists yesterday, while B.J. Mullens scored 18. Today is the last day of the Orlando league, and the first day of the Vegas league, where there are more teams, some of the games are on TV, and more veteran NBA stars drop by the gym randomly on their way to the casino … Allen Iverson and Stephon Marbury are still looking for work. It looks like Memphis or Miami will land A.I., but Steph might be cashing his checks in euros next season. We’re not worried about Iverson yet, but we want to see him land in a good situation. If he still doesn’t have a team in a couple of weeks, this could turn into one of those bizarre Barry Bonds situations where you’ve got a Hall of Fame talent who can still play waiting by the phone and nobody wants any part of him … Meanwhile, D-Wade wants the Heat to nab Iverson. Or just somebody. But as you know, Pat Riley is playing a dangerous game of chicken, trying not to improve the roster unless Wade signs an extension. “Coach Riley opened up the wound when he said, ‘Until Dwyane signs back, we can’t do anything,'” Wade told the Miami Herald. “But me and Pat Riley are not against each other. We both want the same thing. We’re just in two different positions.” This could end badly if you’re a Heat fan, not so badly if you’re going for the Knicks … Jordan Crawford must be loving this 15 minutes of fame (we hear there’s a VH1 reality show in the works for him), but you know Courtney Lee is sitting somewhere wondering where’s his shine. He dunked on LeBron twice in front of a national TV audience during the playoffs, and it’s already been forgotten. So do you see where it would have been in LeBron’s best interest to just let the Crawford tape do what it was gonna do? … Dime’s Aron Phillips is at L.A. this week hoping to bump into Rosie Perez, and last night sent us this: “Driving back from the courts at Venice Beach to the hotel, who do I see but Lamar Odom crossing the street. Clearly free agency isn’t on his mind.” … We’re out like Starbury …
1st. AI and Wade in Miami would be sick, much better than AI and OJ
He seemingly goes by Byron Mullens these days.
Doesn’t seem that long ago when AI and steph were leading the east comeback win at the all star game. How things have changed.
I don’t get it. Why does crossing the street in Venice mean free agency isn’t on LO’s mind?
Tyrus Thomas would have the serenity of nature that Utah offers. Whatever that is worth.
If the trade pushes through, you may see an all-star in Thomas over the next two years. Sloan will make sure of that.
My meal allowance though admires however how the Blazers work the market. They are so shrewd.
“…Danny Granger will only have to worry about getting buckets…”
as if that was his game…
Damn, two of my favorite players (AI & Starbury) can’t find teams to play for. That’s just sad.
All star in Thomas?? you must be kidding. How many years has ty ty been in the league now, and he’s still no where near consistent. He’s barely even an average player. I remember the draft and thinking that rudy gay and tyrus thomas seemed a lot alike. Cept Rudy started to improve and tyrus can barely keep his starting job on a pathetic 8th seed east coast team.
– I doubt that Utah fans would jump for joy to land this bust of a pick.
Tyrus Thomas is beginning to be like Tim Thomas, got the skills but does not have the will or heart. Bring it every-night.
All these coaches and GM talking about playing hard, correction playing hard should be a given. Imagine if Tyrus Thomas had Psycho T determination and work ethic. He will be a monster!
Odom was out getting his gummy bear fix on. He wants 10 million a season because he just made plans to build his own Willy Wonka style mansion.
@8.. he only said that because he’s still on the Heat…wait til next hear Knicks getting Bron and Bosh or Wade and Bosh… I’d rather wade and bosh IMO
Courtney Lee should get his own show too… i think bron’s ego has gotten worse over the years… he’s all about image and persona… cat got all the tools to be the best… he just have to come back down to earth and put his heart into the game even more…
I thought Varegina was white…
LO must have been making a candy run.
No doubt he stayed in the lane for over three seconds
I don’t care how better you say my Bulls will be I don’t want Boozer. If it happens it might be the first time I would cheer for Chicagos dowfall. I’m still sick from the Deng contract.. I’d rather run with the squad we have. With or without Boozer, it’s not like the Bulls are going to be a contender to win in the loaded East.
TT and AK on the same floor together would be an interesting defensive pairing.
@spliff
thank you, BOOZER is horrible, and id rather run with whom we have also.
‘Damn, two of my favorite players (AI & Starbury) can’t find teams to play for. That’s just sad.’
This sentence stopped making any sense about 4 years ago.
Here’s a thought, it’s obvious that Lebrons reaction has been counterproductive to his attempts to squash the story. Like you say, a highlight is a highlight and watching lebron get dunked on would have been worth a couple of posts. But because of LBJ’s reaction, it’s all everyone is talking about. Remeber last summer at Venice beach when Lebron got beat by that Joe at H-O-R-S-E?? No, no one does, because everyone just watched it, laughed a bit, then forgot about it. It wasn’t a big deal.
Courtney Lee isn’t getting mentioned because it’s not the dunk anyone is bothered about. Anyone who tries to block shots is gonna get put on a screen saver every now and then. It’s his reaction that is getting all the attention.
@ Bxballa
lmao, your favorite players….
Fuck booger boozer. He’s a peice of shit. he fucked over a blind man for crying out loud! And anyone who thinks tyrus thomas doesn’t hustle is out of their mind. Most of you probably don’t watch basketball enough to be making the comments you make. Calling Boozer a low-post threat is like saying Jay-z can rap a little bit. Boozer scores in the post as much as Dirk Nowitzki. He takes jumpshots from the top of the key and tries to drive to the basket past bigger defenders…sounds a lot like Brand (except Brands jumpshots came from baseline) which means we don’t fucking need him. Sure he avgs 20-10 with Sloan, but Vinny ain’t Sloan, and Derrick ain’t Deron (not yet at least). If he comes to Chicago, I think i will lose it.
Gorrilla I watch a ton 30 or 40 reg season games and am a wanna be Ty fan. He DOES NOT hustle every night.
Starbury and AI should transfer to Europe, to the same club, that would be awesome! ^_^
Allen Iverson can’t find a job?
Is that surprising?
A me-first scorer who is in the twilight of his career acting like he is still the shit. Tell me who would want to have such a player on their roster.
You know what I’ve been thinking? AI’s legacy…
I grew up watching the guy. I know a thousand more ballers could say that. He was the epitome of joy and heart. A tiny guy wrecking havoc in a game dominated by giants. A thug hero that went gangsta on the greatest player ever (MJ got crossed TWICED; who else could say that shit?), and acts like it’s just part of his job. A tremendous scorer who led a team of nobodies to the Finals, and even scored one win against one of the greatest dynasties in basketball. Iverson is everything a baller wanted. He is THAT.
But…
The way he acted in the last two years just shook his legacy in a bad way. Now, you say ‘Iverson’, people are gonna say: selfish, heartless gunner, destroys the chemistry, headcase, NOT NEEDED IN MY TEAM. Damn.
So please AI…
Please…
You showed us you can score, you can lead, you can dominate…
But now that your past your prime, just fucking accept your role, adjust your game, and show us haters (that was once your fans) that you could win…
PS: @ dk:
Shut the fuck up. No one wants to listen to a two faced moron like you.
dk, it's clear you have never watched Tyrus. You have to be a fucking idiot or blind to think that he doesn't Hustle every night. I'm a Bulls fan obviously, and Tyrus has frustrated me several times because of his shot selection (see the playoffs) and being lost of offense from time to time, but the kid hustles his ass off. He was a defensive FORCE when on the floor with his 2 blks in less than 30min a game
I known I’m not going to be the only one paying the $15 for all the summer league Vegas games?
What sold be is that they have the on demand feature to go back and watch prior games or re-watch games. Done and Done.
Ibaka is looking more and more like he belongs, Westbrook and Harden look like stars not just in stats, but pace. They are absolutely controlling everything they are dealing with. Even Mullens is looking like a valid backup big. Thunder are making me excited for their future.
While I put off that Sixers, Miami and others don’t have Summer League teams there are enough teams that do to keep it interesting. I’d like to see more of Jrue, Speights and Christmas against better talent in Vegas…
Ah well just another “Terrific” decision by the Sixers.
I’m out like that extra $15 buck in my account…
oh yeah, Iverson and Marbudy should retire. Just leave and go away. You are only around for the media to pretend like you were really that good. In reality, your years of trying to lead the NBA in scoring (Iverson)left you with a FG% that resembles Ichiro’s batting avg. Marbury on the other hand tried to emulate Iverson and was arguably the most selfish waste of talent in league history. The Canswer and Starbury (although i like his shoe idea) should just leave.
PS. for all the points Iverson scored, I’d bet the oppoinsing 2guard got him just as bad. That game he (shook MJ TWICE) he lost by like 30pts. way to go.
Lmao at tha comment above. Iverson was never a superstar or even a great player, but paid like one. Shooting 30 shots a game at around 40%!??? If his coach had any kind of a brain, he would of sat him on the bench unless he could figure out how to WIN A F*****ing game. Pass THE BALL TO SOMEONE WHO CAN SHOOT THE BALL IN THE BASKET without taking 3 shots to get two points.
He may have been extremely quick with streetball handles, but his lack of defense and lack of passing overcame all of those. All those years in the Weak East, he should have been in the playoffs every year even with scrubs on his teams.
Yeah I’d have to say walk away from Boozer because he never plays….ever. Although this is usually the time of year that I talk myself in to believing that Tyrus hard work over the summer is gonna help him make that leap. But if the Bulls are serious about becoming a more defensive oriented team how does trading away your best on the ball defender and one of the most talented shot blockers in the league help with that goal. Especially trading for a one dimesional player. He is the Ben Gordon of power forwards. Booze hasn’t stopped anybody. And if you don’t get it under Sloan you definitely won’t do it under VDN.
why’s the title to this post written in such a way that misleads you to believe the tyrus for boozer trade has already gone down. c’mon dime, responsible journalism. this is just like ya’lls tweet about rubio to the knicks was confirmed..
Maybe all this Boozer talk is for nothing at least according to the Bulls
[blogs.bulls.com]
Never a superstar or a great player? Iverson single handedly led a decent 76ers team to the NBA finals. He is probably one of the top 50 players ever to play the game. Just because he plays a style of basketball that is doesn’t fit in with the way people traditionally player or with every system, doesn’t make him a bad basketball player. The guy isn’t even 6 foot tall and he was averaging 30 points a game. He was a pretty decent defender for his size too. Give credit where credit is due.
Fuck all these fake ass ballers saying AI was never a superstar. Fuck all of you pretenders, go back to lacrosse or whatever your weak ass shit is.
Imma hating on AI now. But you just CANNOT FUCKING DENY what he was in his prime. Even if I hate how is turned into a selfish bitch right now, you just can’t overlook what he did to the game. You just can’t. Unless you’re a 12 year old who searched ‘NBA dunks’ in youtube.
Get real. I hate AI now. But ‘never a superstar’? Damn. Fake ass fans like you is the reason the game is tainted right now.
@ dk:
Shut the fuck up.
I think Boozer to the Bulls is a good look, it finally gives them a guy who can put up 20 and 10 and I think he would really fit with the talent there. Tyrus would have to come off the bench for Utah, but he could provide a spark doing that even if he doesn’t improve at all. I’ve always liked Hinrich and I think he has basically worn out his welcome in Chicago, but could do very well teaming up with Roy and company.
As far as summer league is concerned I don’t have any faith in Hibbert or Hansbrough’s numbers. Let’s wait until the season starts and see if they do anything close to that. I like Westbrook’s numbers though, if he really focuses on running a team he could be very nice for OKC with Durant and Green.
I’ve been saying the last couple of days I actually think Marbury might be a better fit on Miami than AI, but I would like to see both of them end up on contenders. People can hate on AI all they want but the dude is one of the most talented players ever to play period. I’d like to see him come off the bench and accept that, but since we know he won’t. Miami or maybe even Dallas would have been a good place for him, he needs to team up with someone who has a big guard capable of playing the one. But yeah it looks like both of those guys are going to be frozen out of the league or at best AI ends up on Memphis.
