Boozer is back = Millsap back to the bench

Not only is Carlos Boozer making his return to the Jazz lineup tonight against Atlanta, he’s also expected to be in the starting five right away, moving Paul Millsap back to the bench. This will be the first game all season where Utah has its full roster intact. From the Salt Lake Tribune:
“I handle it like any other game,” Millsap said. “I’ll get used to it after a while. My career has been up and down anyways. It’s for the better of the team. Booz is back and I’m going to continue to take my role off the bench.”
Once Boozer resumes playing regular minutes, he and Millsap can expect to play together for stretches. That could be either as an undersized power forward/center combination or with Millsap seeing minutes at small forward.
“We’re going to be really good,” Boozer said, repeating those words. “We’re both going to attack the boards tenaciously. We’ll help each other do a good job on defense and run the court very well. We’re both very versatile. It’s going to be fun.”
No player who’s been starting for a long time likes taking a cut in minutes, but Millsap doesn’t have anything to worry about. Odds are he’ll get a big payday over the summer, Boozer will walk in free agency, and come next season, Millsap will be back as the full-time starter at the four.
Source: Salt Lake Tribune
And if Booz doesn’t walk? What if he stays and doesn’t opt out?
Milsap can’t play the 3… And Booz should come off the bench until he is a full strength.
Then the Jazz probably won’t have the money to match Milsap.
That said Boozer is still really good and in either situation the Jazz will have a great PF.
What if they both walk? Booze opts out and they don’t have the money to match somebody’s offer for Millsap?
Back to collecting splinters buddy.
Boozer will definitely opt out and they both will definitely not opt out because Millsap likes being in Utah and if they offer him the money to stay then he will definitely stay put but if in fact boozer does not become a free agent then millsap will have to decide to stay or leave and get a good pay from another team(Grizzlies because arthur sucks in the starting lineup)
They should sit Boozer and let Milsap keep the starting position.
Boozer is over rated. The Jazz should have traded him for Matrix’s expiring contract.
Frankly I’d have Boozer come off the bench. He’s already stated that he’s opting out for the biggest payday he can find, so if I was Utah I’d send a message as to who I want as my future PF(Millsap) and who can take their oft-injured overrated ass someplace else(Boozer).
if anyone out there has a “heart rental business” please send the Jazz your info so they can go ahead and rent a heart, and even some guts if they’re available, for Boozer. He’s got all the skills to be a superstar but he’s soft, doesn’t work hard on defense, and acts like a spoiled kid who expects everyone to just hand him everything. Milsap works his guts out every night and should not go back to the bench until Boozer proves he’s got some nards.
So… in a fantasty league. If I have to pick one, do I start Boozer or Milsap tonight?
Smart move by the Jazz, everyday Milsap balls cats up for 35minutes a game his salary goes up, Jazz know how to keep the price down
Dave, Boozer wasnt “handed” anything. Remember, dude was a second round pick. Nobody expected him to become the Olympic level player he is now, let alone a starter. He had to bust his ass to get to where he is now.
chronic….agreed, he had to work to get where he is and I agree that part of it wasn’t handed to him. But after watching him play here in Utah for the past few years he doesn’t have near the mental toughness or tenacity that Milsap has, or frankly that most of the players have. He’s a protypical spoiled athlete now that he’s at this level and doesn’t lay it all out there like players we’re used to seeing, Malone, Stockton, DWill, Milsap, etc etc etc.
I think Boozer would be foolish to opt out. The luxury tax and salary cap are going down next year, and TONS of teams are going to be desperate to cut payroll. The rest will be trying to set themselves up for 2010. When demand drops, so does price. I think it will cost Boozer a lot of money if he opts out.
Well if boozer opts out then they get millsap(garbage man who can score) and if boozer decides to stay then someone signs millsap either way Utah has a good chance of getting a great PF (that is unless they both decide not to sign a new deal then utah gets nobody.
Sloan should keep him as a reserve all year. How did Boozer win gold medal? I vote Boozer on that list of “players who think they are better than they really are”. he was good at Duke, but he is definitely no Mailman or even an All-Star in the last 2 years. Milsap deserves to start the rest of the year, Boozer gon slow the pace down with his Shawn Kempish way of running.