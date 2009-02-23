Boozer is back = Millsap back to the bench

Carlos Boozer, Dime #35

Not only is Carlos Boozer making his return to the Jazz lineup tonight against Atlanta, he’s also expected to be in the starting five right away, moving Paul Millsap back to the bench. This will be the first game all season where Utah has its full roster intact. From the Salt Lake Tribune:

“I handle it like any other game,” Millsap said. “I’ll get used to it after a while. My career has been up and down anyways. It’s for the better of the team. Booz is back and I’m going to continue to take my role off the bench.”

Once Boozer resumes playing regular minutes, he and Millsap can expect to play together for stretches. That could be either as an undersized power forward/center combination or with Millsap seeing minutes at small forward.

“We’re going to be really good,” Boozer said, repeating those words. “We’re both going to attack the boards tenaciously. We’ll help each other do a good job on defense and run the court very well. We’re both very versatile. It’s going to be fun.”

No player who’s been starting for a long time likes taking a cut in minutes, but Millsap doesn’t have anything to worry about. Odds are he’ll get a big payday over the summer, Boozer will walk in free agency, and come next season, Millsap will be back as the full-time starter at the four.

Source: Salt Lake Tribune

