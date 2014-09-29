Boris Diaw’s Perfect Response To Gregg Popovich’s Weight Crack

09.29.14 4 years ago

It was in good fun when Gregg Popovich joked that his Spurs were wagering on forward Boris Diaw‘s weight before training camp opens this week. Diaw signed an extension and his anodyne girth provides a potency in a range of roles with the Spurs. Still, Diaw’s response on Instagram was classic.

He captioned the below pic:

“No worries pop only one glass of wine and daily workouts!”

Diaw’s IG game is almost as crafty as his real-life game.

(H/T FTW)

