Bosh waits, then dominates; LeBron inspires holiday cheer

Wherever you stand on Chris Bosh‘s status (or non-status) as a legit superstar in the League, he was definitely a superstar when he had to be last night. Dealing with double-teams almost every time he touched the ball against Atlanta, Bosh produced a modest 14 points (6-19 FG) and 10 boards, but in crunch time he delivered against one of the NBA’s best front lines … Toronto was down four with under a minute to go before Bosh beasted Josh Smith in the paint for a hook shot. Then after Smith missed a layup, the Raptors got the exact scenario they wanted: Their best creator off the dribble, Hedo Turkoglu, iso’d against ATL’s worst defender, Jamal Crawford. Hedo got fouled, and while he missed one of the free throws (it looked like Mike Bibby stood up on the bench and intentionally threw a towel into Hedo’s peripheral vision at the precise moment he was shooting), Toronto got the ball back when the Hawks knocked it out of bounds. Bosh got it on the right side, 1-on-1 against Al Horford. He gave him a cold step-back going toward the baseline and buried a jumper with two seconds left. One Crawford (33 pts) miss later, and the Raps had a huge win as they try to stay in playoff position … The Cavs were not among the teams wearing green alternate unis for St. Patrick’s Day, but we’re 98% percent sure announcer Austin Carr was in the holiday spirit while calling their win over Indiana. “LeBron James, he’s a baaaaad man!” Carr giggled after LeBron hit a tough shot in the lane late in the fourth quarter. When LeBron absolutely tattooed A.J. Price‘s layup attempt with his forearm and the refs were reviewing who should get possession out of bounds, Carr sang a barely audible, “Get that weak stuff outta heeeeere!” … The Cavs were actually up by 16 going into the fourth before letting it dwindle down to one. LeBron (32 pts, 9 rebs, 9 asts) snuffed out Indy’s best chance at a go-ahead bucket when he smacked Brandon Rush‘s shot off the glass, and he generally owned the last 3-4 minutes on both ends of the floor to save Cleveland from a bad upset loss. Since he didn’t have to worry about guarding Danny Granger, LeBron was free to basically play like a roving linebacker and try to block or steal every ball that crossed his face … This might be the first time we’ve ever said this, but Tim Duncan needs to step his game up. Over the last two nights TD has started to take on that look we saw from Patrick Ewing and Hakeem Olajuwon when their games started to leave them; he was scoreless in the first half against Miami on Tuesday, then against Orlando he went 1-for-10 for just 5 points the entire game … Manu Ginobili has looked like an All-Star again since Tony Parker broke his hand, but if Duncan isn’t doing his part, the Spurs are just another middle-of-the-pack playoff team that will get destroyed by contenders like Orlando. This one was a blowout; by the end of the third quarter, Vince Carter (24 pts, 8 asts) and Dwight Howard were taking it about as seriously as a mid-training camp scrimmage and literally laughing on the court. Dwight later said that Duncan told him “he felt like he was in the Matrix.” … Other stat lines from Wednesday: Caron Butler scored 27 points (14-15 FT) as the Mavs knocked off the injury-racked Bulls; Paul Millsap had 21 points and 11 rebounds off the bench as Utah dumped 122 on Minnesota’s alarmingly awful defense; Stephen Jackson put up 20 points, 5 boards and 5 assists as Charlotte beat OKC; Andre Iguodala‘s 20 points and 8 dimes helped the Sixers get past the Sorry-Ass Nets; Chris Kaman went for 20 points, 7 boards and 3 blocks as the Clippers beat Milwaukee; Monta Ellis had 28 points, 13 dimes and 4 steals in another wild ABA-style Warriors/Hornets game; and Paul Pierce slapped 29 on the board in Boston’s easy win over New York … And did you see Aaron Brooks? He was out of his mind against the Grizzlies, sticking seven threes on seven attempts on his way to 31 points (11-14 FG) in a Houston win. When Memphis wasn’t leaving him wide open, Brooks was pulling from 26 feet with a man in his face, and sticking bombs from the hash mark like they were free throws … With the NCAA Tournament getting underway today, you know there’s gonna be some kid who catches fire like that. That’s one prediction we’ll make, and here are four more from the Dime office’s biggest college hoops nut, Matty D. And if you missed it earlier this week, we’ve got the 6 Upsets to Watch, and a total of 16 Players to Watch across each region … We’re out like working today …
Great win by warriors w/o Steph Curry in d lineup.
BELIEVE…!!!!
March Madness is here! I am going to win the Sobe $10 Million $$$ Challenge! Out of the ghetto and straight into the suburbs!
Com to Australia
Bosh is absolutely an NBA superstar, but he’s that NBA superstar that can’t carry his team on his back to a title but would be VICIOUS as a 2nd option (think Scottie Pippen, Pau Gasol, KG/Ray/Pierce, etc.)
i dont think it is fair to say duncan needs to step his game up, he has carried the spurs all season long. if the other players stepped their games up at least to match their salaries, then duncans game would be just fine. he faced double and triple teams all night last night. the man is still averaging 18.3 and 10.4 to gowith 1.6 bl, and 3 assists. so he had a couple of bad games.
Big shot by Bosh.
I was cringing when he opted for the stepback fade as his shot was off all night and he had so much real estate to work with on the iso. The Hawks were also in the penalty so I thought it was a no-brainer to take it to the tin and try and put a hat on someone…but what the f*ck do I know???
Kansas is taking the Madness!
@rangerjohn: I agree. At least RJ stepped up for a change.
Where was George Hill last night???
Dont you just hate it when the Cavs announcers bark out ‘St Vincent St Mary done it again’ each time LeBron gets a big play.
Can we call all players by their Alma Mater? I was calling Bosh ‘Georgia Tech’ last night! ‘Oh clutch shot by Georgia Tech, the Gator was all over him!’
anyone calling a Cavs game is the worst.
too many dickbeaters and LBJs jock.
aint no more room on his nuttsack for all you announcers.
geeesh. shit. we all know the kid is nice; come off it already.
@Heckler…
Completely agree man!
all this lebron dickriding has got to stop!!!!
Aaron Brooks
[www.youtube.com]
@ Heckler and Blue
Clevelands announcers got so bad, any basketball game played at there arena on nba tv is pretty much can’t be watched. Its borderline a live porno as much they on his dick.
LOL @ borderline live porno!!!
@ Abe…
LOL…Borderline Live Porno! I like that…I’m gonna use that shit!
Spurs are gearing up for the playoffs..
Timmay isnt going to go all out right now and burn himself for the money season..
Magic looking good too.. Actually played a whole game with EVERYONE doing something..
Yeah im lookin at you Vince..
So Timmay and DHoward COMBINED for a good 15 shots between the 2 of them..
Wheres everyone whining about them getting more touches lol
I don’t think anybody worries about guarding Danny Granger.
The Bulls are terrible without Rose. So bad that they confuse their opponents, which is how they stay close in games, then get smashed at the end.
The reason announcers ride LBJ’s nuts like that is the same reason Mark Jackson has Kobes sack tattooed to his tonsils. So he can call all his games.
Just Like Marv Albert calling most of Mike Jordans great performances. He says the right “catchy” line and people want to hear him do more of the games. That’s what all the other announcers are looking for.
I’m as big a fan of Duncan there is…but his energy level and quickness has noticeably dropped this year. Is he still producing at a high level…yes, but is he the same Duncan that took the Spurs to the promised lands multiple times? Naah.
Other players need to step up but I’m scared of another 1st round exit in the playoffs. Spurs need better team play if they are gonna makes some noise this year.
Keep in mind Timmay doubters it was the 2nd game of a back2back against an elite team.. an elite team with the best post defender in the game..
rarely a good outing for a season vet like Duncan..
Some much talk about dickriding and sucking, I swear half you guys are gay. No mention of Bargnani, by the way? He was probably the reason the Raps were even in the game last night.
Wow another Bibby shoutout.
What do you idiots have against him? He’s making 6 Mill a year to play basketball. U morons make minimum wage to post this garbage
Why dont you guys insult Bib some more
LMAO… Borderline live porn. Nice – wholesome on-air friendly term for cocksucking.
Bosh dominates? Huh? Bosh hit a beautiful game winning baseline jumper. But other than that, Horford beasted him in the game–getting his jump hook off and in repeatedly with ease, and crushing Bosh’s layup attempt the possesion prior to Bosh scoring with the hook on Smoove.
Except for the game-winner, Bosh looked pretty weak compared to Horford. But Toronto got the win and that is what counts. Tough game for Atlanta to give away. (If only goofy Marvin could get the rebound on the missed Turk foul shot.)
With this year’s Hawks team, no lead is safe in the 4th quarter. As a big Hawks fan, it is brutal to watch them game after game easily squander big leads in the 4th.