Bosh waits, then dominates; LeBron inspires holiday cheer

Wherever you stand on Chris Bosh‘s status (or non-status) as a legit superstar in the League, he was definitely a superstar when he had to be last night. Dealing with double-teams almost every time he touched the ball against Atlanta, Bosh produced a modest 14 points (6-19 FG) and 10 boards, but in crunch time he delivered against one of the NBA’s best front lines … Toronto was down four with under a minute to go before Bosh beasted Josh Smith in the paint for a hook shot. Then after Smith missed a layup, the Raptors got the exact scenario they wanted: Their best creator off the dribble, Hedo Turkoglu, iso’d against ATL’s worst defender, Jamal Crawford. Hedo got fouled, and while he missed one of the free throws (it looked like Mike Bibby stood up on the bench and intentionally threw a towel into Hedo’s peripheral vision at the precise moment he was shooting), Toronto got the ball back when the Hawks knocked it out of bounds. Bosh got it on the right side, 1-on-1 against Al Horford. He gave him a cold step-back going toward the baseline and buried a jumper with two seconds left. One Crawford (33 pts) miss later, and the Raps had a huge win as they try to stay in playoff position … The Cavs were not among the teams wearing green alternate unis for St. Patrick’s Day, but we’re 98% percent sure announcer Austin Carr was in the holiday spirit while calling their win over Indiana. “LeBron James, he’s a baaaaad man!” Carr giggled after LeBron hit a tough shot in the lane late in the fourth quarter. When LeBron absolutely tattooed A.J. Price‘s layup attempt with his forearm and the refs were reviewing who should get possession out of bounds, Carr sang a barely audible, “Get that weak stuff outta heeeeere!” … The Cavs were actually up by 16 going into the fourth before letting it dwindle down to one. LeBron (32 pts, 9 rebs, 9 asts) snuffed out Indy’s best chance at a go-ahead bucket when he smacked Brandon Rush‘s shot off the glass, and he generally owned the last 3-4 minutes on both ends of the floor to save Cleveland from a bad upset loss. Since he didn’t have to worry about guarding Danny Granger, LeBron was free to basically play like a roving linebacker and try to block or steal every ball that crossed his face … This might be the first time we’ve ever said this, but Tim Duncan needs to step his game up. Over the last two nights TD has started to take on that look we saw from Patrick Ewing and Hakeem Olajuwon when their games started to leave them; he was scoreless in the first half against Miami on Tuesday, then against Orlando he went 1-for-10 for just 5 points the entire game … Manu Ginobili has looked like an All-Star again since Tony Parker broke his hand, but if Duncan isn’t doing his part, the Spurs are just another middle-of-the-pack playoff team that will get destroyed by contenders like Orlando. This one was a blowout; by the end of the third quarter, Vince Carter (24 pts, 8 asts) and Dwight Howard were taking it about as seriously as a mid-training camp scrimmage and literally laughing on the court. Dwight later said that Duncan told him “he felt like he was in the Matrix.” … Other stat lines from Wednesday: Caron Butler scored 27 points (14-15 FT) as the Mavs knocked off the injury-racked Bulls; Paul Millsap had 21 points and 11 rebounds off the bench as Utah dumped 122 on Minnesota’s alarmingly awful defense; Stephen Jackson put up 20 points, 5 boards and 5 assists as Charlotte beat OKC; Andre Iguodala‘s 20 points and 8 dimes helped the Sixers get past the Sorry-Ass Nets; Chris Kaman went for 20 points, 7 boards and 3 blocks as the Clippers beat Milwaukee; Monta Ellis had 28 points, 13 dimes and 4 steals in another wild ABA-style Warriors/Hornets game; and Paul Pierce slapped 29 on the board in Boston’s easy win over New York … And did you see Aaron Brooks? He was out of his mind against the Grizzlies, sticking seven threes on seven attempts on his way to 31 points (11-14 FG) in a Houston win. When Memphis wasn’t leaving him wide open, Brooks was pulling from 26 feet with a man in his face, and sticking bombs from the hash mark like they were free throws … With the NCAA Tournament getting underway today, you know there’s gonna be some kid who catches fire like that. That’s one prediction we’ll make, and here are four more from the Dime office’s biggest college hoops nut, Matty D. And if you missed it earlier this week, we’ve got the 6 Upsets to Watch, and a total of 16 Players to Watch across each region … We’re out like working today …