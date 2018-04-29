Getty Image

There may not have been a less aesthetically pleasing series than the first round matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks. In one corner, we had a really good but really injured Celtics squad that was heading into the first round without Gordon Hayward or Kyrie Irving. In the other, we had the Bucks, which had quite the 1-2 punch in Giannis Antetekounmpo and Khris Middleton but seemed to underachieve all year and were being led by an interim head coach.

The teams had to go to seven games to ultimately decide a victor, and despite the fact that Boston’s injury list grew by one Jaylen Brown during the game, the Celtics were able to come out on top. They managed to keep Milwaukee at arm’s length for much of the game, coming out on top with a 112-96 win in front of their hometown crowd.

The Celtics turned to a pair of players in this one. Unsurprisingly, Al Horford came up big, as the team’s All-Star big man went for 26 points and eight rebounds. It’s the kind of game you expect out of a star in a Game 7, and Horford came up big by doing a whole bunch of Al Horford things.