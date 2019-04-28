The Celtics Made A Major Statement With A Game 1 Blowout Of The Bucks

Getty Image

MILWAUKEE — A common refrain from the Boston Celtics this year when struggles popped up during the regular season was that things would be different when the playoffs roll around. The gap between the team’s on-paper talent and on-court execution was stunning, and the Celtics looked primed to let it go to waste. But this team was built with an eye on winning a championship, and while you can do plenty of good things for 82 nights from October to April, the most important thing is winning 16 playoff games en route to a ring.

Boston’s first four games — a first-round sweep of the Indiana Pacers — were good, but there was still skepticism due to the fact that Indiana was without their best player in Victor Oladipo. That meant the Celtics had the opportunity to make a statement in their fifth game of the playoffs, and after 48 minutes at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, they managed to do just that.

“Maybe there was a little bit of foreshadowing throughout the regular season,” Kyrie Irving said with a chuckle following the Celtics’ 112-90 drubbing of the Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. “We were dealing with our ups and downs, naturally, but I think that we just have an appreciation for the group that we have. We’ve spent at least two years together now, everyone is relatively healthy other than [Marcus Smart], so I think we have a good rhythm for the expectations that we have for each other.”

Irving, as he often is during Celtics wins, left his impact all over the place. His 26 points and 11 assists were both game-highs, along with seven rebounds and a handful of shots that took the life out of the arena, from the midrange fade-aways that only he can hit, to the circus layups straight out of a Jelly Fam compilation video. He was a star as he did everything Boston coach Brad Stevens said he is capable of before the game.

“He absolutely destroyed us two years ago,” Stevens said, referencing Irving’s performance against the Celtics as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals. “In games, we’re down to 2-1 there, and we’re up 16, and he goes on a ridiculous run of scoring. We know what he can do and what he’s capable of, he’s been good for us all year.”