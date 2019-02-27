Getty Image

Saying the Boston Celtics got blown out by the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night undersells just how thoroughly Boston got run out of the gym. The Celtics looked listless in their 118-95 loss in Canada, getting out-played and out-hustled in a game that shows how far they have to go to catch up to the Eastern Conference’s elite.

Boston has enough talent to be among the NBA’s elite, but every time the team gets a tiny bit of positive momentum, everything comes crashing down. There’s nothing in the league quite like it, and currently, the Celtics have lost three in a row and five of their last seven.

Following the loss to Toronto, all eyes were on how Boston would respond while meeting with the press. Both Brad Stevens and Marcus Smart agreed the team’s biggest issue right now is a disconnect between, well, everyone.