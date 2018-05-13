The Celtics Crushed The Cavaliers In A Shocking Game 1 Blowout

#2018 NBA Playoffs #NBA Playoffs #Cleveland Cavaliers #Boston Celtics
05.13.18 38 mins ago

Getty Image

The Cavaliers were -1.5 point favorites on the road for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Boston, taking on a Celtics team that has been undervalued by many throughout the postseason. Boston managed to cover by a cool 26.5 points, dominating Cleveland from the jump in a 108-83 win behind some stifling defense and balanced offensive attack.

It didn’t take the Celtics long to figure out the Cavaliers’ defense has some holes and they attacked those early and often, getting to the rim nearly at will. Al Horford had a big start to the game, giving Kevin Love the business in the first half in the paint before Cleveland recognized the need to insert Tristan Thompson in the game to give them a stronger physical presence in the paint.

Once Thompson entered, the weakness for the Cavs’ defense was in their constant switching, so they attacked them in pick-and-roll and found mismatches, particularly with Jaylen Brown having a big first quarter, scoring 13 of his 23 points in the opening period.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#NBA Playoffs#Cleveland Cavaliers#Boston Celtics
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsBOSTON CELTICSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSNBA Playoffs

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 2 days ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 2 days ago
Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 4 days ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 2 weeks ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 3 weeks ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP