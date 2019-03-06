Getty Image

Reading into one game is a gigantic fool’s errand. It’s an awfully risky move to say 1/82th of the NBA season tells us XYZ about a team or player, but using it in the context of a much larger conversation can be helpful. For example: While the Celtics’ 128-95 win over Golden State at Oracle Arena on Tuesday night doesn’t tell us that the issues that have popped up in Boston this season are resolved and they turned a corner after losing five of their last six games, it did reinforce that they’re a completely different team when Gordon Hayward plays like a superstar.

Hayward was out of his mind against the Dubs, and considering the recent turmoil in Boston, it could not have came at a better time. The former All-Star forward saw 28 minutes of action off the bench, going for 30 points on 12-for-16 shooting with seven rebounds and four assists. His minutes were the most fruitful for the Celtics, too, as Hayward was a game-high +32.

“I understand it’s one game,” Hayward said, according to Tim Bontemps of ESPN. “You are going to have ups and downs in the season. I’ll try to build off the things I did correctly tonight, and the next time you have a bad game, try to learn from that one.”

Now of course, Hayward probably isn’t going to score 30 points in 28 minutes and shoot 75 percent from the field every game, because this is not a video game. It’s also probably a bit unfair to pin too many of Boston’s problems on him, because despite the max contract he signed last offseason, coming back from the sort of injury he suffered at the start of the 2017-18 season is physically and mentally really, really difficult.

Despite all of this, it’s not a stretch to say that the Celtics are a completely different team when they get the best version of Hayward. It’s a bit of a no-brainer statement — having an All-Star coming off the bench is a luxury that most teams would kill to have — but the splits between Good Gordon Hayward and Not So Good Gordon Hayward are striking.