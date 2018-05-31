Getty Image

The Boston Celtics pushed the Cavaliers to seven games in the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals, but couldn’t find enough offense to get past LeBron James this year.

The good news on that front is that they have a pair of All-Stars coming back next season that missed the playoffs due to injury. Kyrie Irving missed the end of the regular season and entire postseason after needing surgery to clear up an infection from a previous knee surgery years ago. Gordon Hayward missed all but five minutes of the season after suffering a nasty ankle injury in the season opener in Cleveland.

Irving’s expected timetable put him back with the Celtics right around training camp, but to this point the Celtics have not offered any official timetable for Hayward. On Wednesday night, however, the team announced forward had successful surgery to remove the plate and screws from his ankle and that Boston was expecting him to resume basketball activities in 6-8 weeks and for him to be healthy by training camp.

Celtics forward Gordon Hayward today underwent successful surgery to remove the plate and screws that were implanted following the broken fibula he suffered on October 17. Hayward’s ankle and fibula are both structurally sound, and the removal of the plate and screws was necessary as they were causing irritation to his peroneal tendons. He is scheduled to return to basketball activities in six to eight weeks, and is expected to be at full strength for the start of training camp.

That’s good news for Hayward and the Celtics, who, while impressed by the play of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, could clearly use some added offensive pop from the wing and a veteran presence. The Celtics’ youth movement this season will likely pay dividends in the future as they now know they have incredible depth in the backcourt and on the wing, although it will make Brad Stevens’ job of keeping everyone happy with regards to minutes a bit trickier.

With Irving and Hayward expected back at training camp, Boston will likely be the favorites in the Eastern Conference next season, pending LeBron James’ decision this summer.