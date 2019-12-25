Boston Celtics Holiday Wishlist: Good Health And A Buyout Big Man

The Boston Celtics are really good, which wasn’t something that seemed like a guarantee after a summer in which they lost Al Horford, Kyrie Irving, and Aron Baynes.

Part of the reason they’re so good is because Kemba Walker has proven to be a solid replacement for Irving, and some would argue he’s been a better fit in Brad Stevens’ system than Irving ever was. The Celtics have also seen breakout years from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, along with a bounce-back season from Gordon Hayward when he’s been healthy (more on this in a second).

However, despite their early success, there are still doubts as to whether or not the Celtics can contend for a championship with the roster as currently constructed. Yes, they’re the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference going into Christmas Day, but will they be able to outlast the Philadelphia 76ers or Milwaukee Bucks in a seven-game playoff series? With these items on their holiday wishlist, they just might.

#1. A big-name buyout big

The Celtics are a lot of things, but big isn’t one of them. They have good size at the forward positions with Tatum and Hayward, but their centers are really, really small and don’t have the defensive chops to make up for their lack of size. Their starting center, Daniel Theis, is listed at 6’8. Meanwhile, arguably their best center, Enes Kanter, is only 6’10.

While they could just wait and see how Tacko Fall and Vincent Poirier develop throughout the season, they’re probably better off keeping an eye on the buyout market. There’s been little buzz about players that could potentially hit the buyout market so far, but that will certainly change once the trade deadline passes. No matter who it ends up being, if the hypothetical big man could help anchor their defense — especially in an Eastern Conference that includes players like Joel Embiid, Robin Lopez, Bam Adebayo, and Marc Gasol — Boston would be wise to take a long, hard look.

#2. Veteran help

The other thing that has hurt the Celtics at times this season is their lack of experience, particularly on the bench. The Celtics have six rookies on their roster and a second-year big man in Williams, who is talented, but is still a touch rough around the edges. Age isn’t always an issue, as evidenced by the production from Tatum and Brown, but a lot of the young players that Boston has are still incredibly raw. If the Celtics get the opportunity to trade some of their young players for reliable veteran help, they should absolutely have that conversation, even if they ultimately decide to stand pat for now.

#3. A healthy Gordon Hayward

Hayward has appeared in just 11 games this season — first because of a broken hand that he suffered in November, then because of ongoing nerve pain in his left foot. Hayward is set to return for the Celtics on Christmas Day, and the team and its fan are hoping it’s for good this time around.

Prior to suffering a broken hand, Hayward was starting to resemble the player that earned an All-Star berth in his final year with the Utah Jazz. Through his first eight games, Hayward averaged 18.9 points on 55.5 percent shooting from the field, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. If the Celtics are going to continue to exceed expectations this season, Hayward needs to be the max player they signed him to be. The good news is he’s showed flashes of being that guy when he’s been on the floor. Oh, and Marcus Smart getting over whatever eye infection he has wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world, either.