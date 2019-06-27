Getty Image

The Boston Celtics are the latest NBA team to add a woman to their coaching staff, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday that Kara Lawson, former WNBA star and most recently a TV analyst on Wizards broadcasts and with ESPN, will be hired as an assistant for the upcoming season.

The Boston Celtics are hiring Kara Lawson as an assistant coach, league sources tell ESPN. Lawson, an ex-WNBA and Olympic champion, has been an NBA commentator with ESPN and the TV analyst for the Washington Wizards. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 27, 2019

Lawson played college ball at powerhouse Tennessee before a 12-year WNBA career that included a 2005 WNBA championship with the Sacramento Monarchs and a 2008 gold medal with Team USA. She began her broadcasting career while still playing in the WNBA and after retiring became a full-time analyst for ESPN before joining the Wizards broadcast team 2017. While happy to see her get a coaching opportunity, Wizards fans and League Pass viewers will miss her presence on Washington games next season.

Lawson also has been coaching for USA Basketball’s 3-on-3 program recently. She will be the fourth female assistant coach in the NBA for the 2019-20 season, joining Becky Hammon in San Antonio, Jenny Boucek in Dallas, and Lindsay Gottleib in Cleveland. Hopefully the trend of adding more women to NBA coaching staffs will continue as the coaching candidate pool is expanded to bring more and more extremely qualified and knowledgable candidates from the women’s game to the men’s game.