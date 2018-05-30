The Celtics Could Reportedly Move Up In The NBA Draft To Take Mo Bamba

05.30.18 6 mins ago

Days after coming up just short of an NBA Finals berth, Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge made it clear he wasn’t looking to shake things up this summer. That notion lasted a solid day before a report emerged regarding Boston’s interest in 2018 NBA Draft prospect Mo Bamba.

According to Sean Deveney of Sporting News, the Celtics expressed interest in the Texas center at the pre-draft combine and could target the big man should he fall to No. 4 (Memphis Grizzlies) or No. 5 (Dallas Mavericks).

Deveney notes it could take a young player and multiple picks for the Celtics to move up from No. 27 into the prime position for Bamba. With Jayson Tatum likely off the trade block, it could come down to a combination of Terry Rozier and/or Jaylen Brown and multiple draft picks.

