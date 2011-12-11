Boston Celtics Near Deal For David West; Chauncey Billups Threatens Retirement

Doesn’t it feel like David West sort of belongs on the Celtics? He has a little dog in him, and maybe it’s just us, but he seems like a great fit up there. Luckily for Boston fans, Danny Ainge agrees with us, and as of now, the Celtics are on the verge of adding the former All-Star Hornet through a sign-n-trade. Adrian Wojnarowski reports that while it isn’t done quite yet (New Orleans is in limbo right now because they’re focusing on CP), it will be for three years and somewhere between $27-29 million and will probably have Boston send Jermaine O’Neal and one other player to the Hornets. Still, there are question marks. He’s 31 and coming off a major ACL injury. He also technically plays the same spot as Kevin Garnett, although those two could easily play next to each other. For the Celtics (who also agreed to bring back Jeff Green yesterday), they’ve gone overboard with power forwards (also adding Brandon Bass) but may not have a true center on the roster. Will that matter? … We feel for Chauncey Billups, and it’s not just because of the situation with Tyson Chandler. Because of his contract, and the Knicks emphasis on being ready for next summer, Billups became a sacrificial lamb and was pretty much at the mercy of whatever the Knicks wanted to do (they decided to use the amnesty on him). That happens sometimes, but how often does this type of situation happen to the same player twice in less than one year? Billups was in the same position in Denver, a place that just so happened to be where he grew up. Not cool. And Billups is pissed off about it, not so much at the Knicks for doing what they had to but more the system. So now he’s warning teams: if you claim me off the amnesty waiver wire, I might not show up at all. I might just retire. He told Yahoo! Sports: “I’ m tired of being the good guy. I’m tired of being viewed as the guy. After a while, you just kind of get taken advantage of in these situations. I’ve been known as a leader, and I am a leader, but a leader can be as disruptive as he can be productive, especially when you carry a strong voice and people rally around you. This is about me now. This is about me, and teams should know that right now.” We don’t believe Billups actually wants to retire. In fact, we’re leaning towards this only being positioning from Billups to get himself on a contender. You can’t blame him. Who wants to spend the final years of their career stuck on a team going nowhere in a city they don’t want to be in? If he’s able to clear the amnesty waiver wire, he’ll have his pick and choice of contenders to go to … Who are the Knicks replacing him with? They’ve already agreed to sign Mike Bibby to a one-year deal for the minimum. But now there are rumors they’re going after J.J. Barea. Very interesting. New York has maintained they’re only offering one year deals to preserve their cap space for next season. Why would Barea take one year? He’s busted his ass to finally get in this position to land a multi-year deal. The Knicks don’t have the cap room as it is, but are exploring sign-n-trades with Dallas … Keep reading to hear how close Chris Paul is to becoming a Laker …
im shaking my head in disbelief, replacing classy billups with garbage bibby. gtfo.
billups deserve a lot better than this, and it really does suck for him. but i still don’t understand why the knicks offered him the extension AFTER they lost to boston. wouldn’t chauncey now be a free agent if the knicks didn’t extend him last april? insurance PG in case they cant get someone younger like JJ Barea?
This is easily the most nuts trade/FA frenzy I have seen. I get why Dallas didn’t sign Chandler long term. I don’t get the CP trade thing at all, and now the Lakers have backed out (smart move). Apparently Dallas is getting Odom. It’s not even 9:30 at night yet. Holy crap.
Chauncey Shmauncey. Go to a winner. You got let go because your contract was too big. You are still going to get that money from NY. Cross your fingers, go to a winner, call it a day. I’m pretty sure nobody wants a guy who says “it’s all about me” though. Good job buddy.
Sorry, “This is about me. This is about me now”. Don’t want to misquote Chauncey.
yea it ain’t like Chauncey was trying to be in the best shape of his career, he’s making his money, has his rings and respect…. stfu and be happy enough to be on the fringes of relevancy. Charlie brown wasn’t leading that d’antoni offense with the pace it needed anyhow. he needs to adjust to the reality of his situation.
ty chandler, melo and stat= best front court since bird chief and mchale
Chauncey, you still have game. Put your $14m in your wallet, and join the Heat or for the veteran minimum or something. Or maybe the Lakers. Win yourself another chip and send pics of your shiny new ring to the Knicks.
…Lakers pull out of CP3 deal…gonna focus on acquiring DH12. I wanted wanted DH12 over CP3.
@big island, it’s easy to look at chauncey’s quote in a negative light, but i know dude has been traded so many times (part of da biz) but when he left denver it hurt him MORE than leaving ny now and he remained professional about it, never bitching. but getting dick’d around again and again, i don’t blame him. i think chauncey is a great guy and his quote speaks of his passion as a competitor. it’s not like he bitching cuz his team isnt paying him his money (i.e chris johnson of the titans), he’s not complaining about floor time, he is far from a locker room cancer. he is just making sure no team like the raptors try to claim him because he is a winner and he is looking out for his career now. HIS career.
David Aldridge reports that L.A. has broken off talks for Chris Paul, will deal Lamar Odom to Dallas.
lakers are actually tryna clear cap space, never thought i’d hear the day. making moves to get dwight. my lakers are changing. i liked odom’s character and his level headedness. odom was the guy who brought artest to la and artest was da guy who hit that big 3 against the celtics in game 7 of the finals.
@beiber newz? Why would the raps try to claim him? Raps are being smart for once and actually doing a true rebuild (finally). Why would they want a solid, yet aging veteran PG. Raps are not offering big deals and are holding off on giant trades (at least for now). Very happy raps are on the draft path as opposed to the path of mediocrity aka the bucks right now.
@DIMe
Kentucky lost to Indiana on a last second shot in what might have been the game of the year and the shot of the year so far. You guys slept on that?
You guys are so caught up in this free agency/trade BS that you didnt watch that game. Yall slipping up big time.
@DIME posters
When the NFL had their recent lockout. Fans were pissed. How did they get their fans back on board??? They had one of the craziest Free agent signing periods in NFL history. Big name players changed teams all over the place. Which eventually caused fans to forgive and forget the entire greed laced lockout.
The NBA is following suit. As soon as the lockout ended, they threw a whirlwind of stuff at you from NBA schedules, to Dwight, CP3, to Rondo. They made sure they involved all the casual fan favorite teams like the Lakers, Celtics, Heat, and Knicks. Then just to bring the Kardashian like drama, Stern and his people stopped a trade involving CP3 and the ever so popular Lakers. And with all that, David Stern a.k.a. Megamind has officially played yall a$$es! Dude is good. You gotta give it up to him.
@matt, i hear u bro…but u missed my point. i basically threw out a random team who isn’t a title contender. and in all fairness, regardless of whether or not the RAPTORS want him, my statement is still accurate in the sense that billups doesn’t want them
If Billups want to be the bad guy, he needs to bting his talent to south beach. Here everybody is a bad guy.
chicagorilla, y do u insist on degrading people so?
So Stern vetoed the CP trade.
How can you be a commissioner AND some GM at the same time?
I get Stern’s reasoning : if the league owns the Hornets, they want good money for it when they sell it. But the resulting conflict of interests is obvious and damaging for the league and for Stern’s credibility.
@BNews
I’m not a nice person. I’m a thug. I do thug $h!t like walking into Walmart, but going through the “enter” door. I steal peoples shopping carts when they aren’t looking. If i knock something off the shelf….I don’t pick that $h!t up. I live a T.H.U.G.L.I.F.E. homey. I kick little dogs. I piss on peoples rose bushes in my neighborhood. I have even gone so far as to walk my Chihuahua’s and gets this…I don’t pick up their $h!t droppings!!!! I’m on that F^ck a poopa scoopa $h!t son! Respect my gangsta or die.
Thats how it is in these streets
@arno
You aren’t even going to remember this trade veto $h!t by the all-star break.
Billups and KG are tight. I wonder if the Cs can get him on a 1 year vet. minimum? I would love him to play the Cassel ’08 role backing up Rondo.
post 15 reminds me of a certain Playa named Tyrone, on The Real
True Thugs Never Lie
Good dime today, especially for a Saturday. Gotta agree with Chicagorilla. This free agency frenzy is getting all the fans back on the nba bandwagon. Who could make a league’s fans hate them then love them in less then a week. D Stern of course, the white Urkel does it again. I really hope Billups gets a chance tpo sign with the Heat. LETS GO HEAT!!
I love Billups! I hope he makes All-Star game this year in Orlando.
Some people missin the point on Chauncey. Beibs had it right. Only teams under the cap can claim Chauncey. If he get thru that gauntlet, then he’s a free agent. Basically meanin, dude can’t sign with the Lakers, Celts, Mavs, Heat, Knicks, Magic etc. You’d be pissed too if u thinkin u about to play with Amare n Melo then you get claimed
by the TWolves or Raptors…
Lol @ D Stern squashin my squad’s deal. Mixed feelins on that one. LO n Gasol for CP3 is too much, point blank, but we all know that ain’t why the deal was squashed(no matter what “reasons” the league had). NBA saw the writing on the wall n went into panicmode. LA gonna trade for CP3, get 40 mil off the cap, then still have Bynum n parts to flip over to Orl for Howard lol. After this lockout? Not a chance.
Either way, 5 teams gonna have some hurt feelings to soothe:
1. Rondo hates the Celts
2. Knicks thought CP was gone n blew their load on Chandler
3. Odom had to get sent to Dallas cuz he couldn’t deal with LA no more
4. Houston is absolutely phucked. Martin n Scola gotta be pissed n now, no cap space for Nene.
5. But the big loser is definitely N’Awlins. Demps flipped CP(who is leavin) for Odom, Scola, Martin, Dragic AND draft picks n fools had the nerve to say “Hornets need more” LMAO!
My boy down at Louisiana-Munroe n he sayin word on the street was for Orleans to cop all this legit talent, then flip em for picks n youth…Great plan, if Stern hadn’t conflicted his own ass.
Anyways, we chasin Dwight now n no chance Stern sticks his nose in this one lol.
Lakers, baby! We always find a way!
Shout out to Dime vet-posters Ian n Lakeshow. Welcome back to the madness…
I love the addition of Chandler, he adds the Toughness, Rebounding and Defense that was so badly needed, but now you don’t have a starting PG and the bench is even more depleted. It makes the whole thing just a little bit pointless. Why make a trade that is one step forward and one step back?
@LMNOP
cause you gotta move !
@That’s What’s Up
I totally forgot about “True Thugs Never Lie” that shit cracks me up!
Odom to Dallas for a TPE? Come on Lakers…
chicagorilla, if that really is the case, the fact that you are conscience of your actions and broadcasting it in an almost proud stance, shows you are a fraud, and your actions are just a show-and-tell. you seem like the type who likes to gets people’s attention by doing dumb shit and you probably have the mentality of thinking you’re cool when you do wrong. i dunno, maybe it’s just me.
@chicagorilla, how could you say that veto trade won’t be remembered by all star break? i am confident to say this trade will be remembered throughout all time. trades get turned backed here and there when guys fail physicals or what not, those are the blocked trades that don’t get remembered. but win this situation, when a FUTURE HALL OF FAMER, get TRADED especially to a highly established, recognized franchise in all of sports like the lakers and it gets squashed simply for reasons of “because the boss nixed it” then it get’s dubbed a CONSPIRACY and this will be a story for a long time. i can guarantee that. that’s just my opinion.
a lot of people even 10 years from now, especially when cp3 will be ballin outta control for another team will say, “remember when cp3 was almost a Laker?” especially if the lakers fall off in the next 10 years, barring a dwight trade.
I gotta agree with Bieber on this one. We aren’t talking Chandler to the Thunder type of trade where he “failed a physical.” We are talking CP3, best point guard in the league, going to the Lakers, the most storied franchise in the league, right after dumb ass comish Stern put all fans through the bullshit lockout.
Stern will probably retire soon, what a way to go out. He went from best commissioner in sports to worst since the lockout. Now all this?
Stern has more than outlived his welcome. Guy went from growing the game overseas at an astonishing pace, to losing a shittun of North American fans because of his Emperor Palpatine bullshit. Really, the league is a player’s league, fans pay the money to see the players. I don’t want to know the names of the refs, they shouldn’t make an impact on the game, they should be in the background. I don’t want to know the name “David Stern”, he should be just a cog that makes the league tick behind the scenes. All I want is to see some nice, tough, competitive ball being played by grown ass men who NEED to win. That’s it, why is that so hard?
Fuck Stern!
“Lakers, the most storied franchise in the league”
Boston might have something to say about that. Fuck em both tho, cuase I’m a Knicks fan.
Also, I do feel kinda bad for Billups, but he’s still getting paid and will have the opportunity to join a contender once he clears waivers. Best of luck to him (he’s probably gonna join the Heat to extract revenge on the Knicks).
Lakers aint give away Odom for shit.They freeing up that bread for Dwight.Give me 10 years of Dwight over CP.Its harder to find a big.
hard to feel bad for Chauncey when hes getting paid 14 million dollars
@BNEws
You sound like a scorned video vixen. Let that $h!t go homey. No one outside of the Lakers fans will give a $h!t in two weeks. And since most Laker fans are bandwagon fans anyway and not real basketball fans, they will also forget about the botched trade.
Just look at the DIME poster comments for crying out loud. Half of them are telling Lakers fans to STFU and who cares. the other Half are Lakers fans.
The CP3 trade doesn’t affect me as a Bulls fan one bit. Yet I still know it was a BS trade for the Hornets (regardless of what Lakers fans claim).
You’ll probably go on and on about how the MEDIA claims it was an even trade. But you have to look at the source. What do the MEDIA gain from having CP3, Kobe and Possibly Dwight on the same team possibly facing the Miami Heat? That is exactly what the Media wants. It gives their lazy a$$’s writing material every day that they don’t have to think twice about. The stories will write themselves. DIME themselves even mentioned (in either a recent SMACK or an article) how great the story lines would be if the Heat played the Lakers in the finals.
But the truth is, no true basketball fans care to see that BS.
It is pretty funny to watch all the Lakers fans lose their $h!t over this though lol.
How is the cp3 to LA trade rejected but dWest to Boston for Jermaine O’neal an acceptable trade?
Stern F’d up a lot of franchise’s playing God. He needs to go. Now.
Stern is a clown. Used to think he knew what he was doing. Even I, someone with no professional sports management experience, could tell you that the NBA is hurting bad after the lockout. Why not generate hype/interest post-lockout by having CP3 join the Lakers? For “Basketball Reasons” we can’t enjoy a fair, almost one-sided trade in the sense that New Orleans got the better of the deal? He claims that the other owners had no say/influence on his veto? That is a load of b.s. I’m sick and tired of these people getting on t.v. and blatantly lying to everyone, like we’re all a bunch of idiots that can’t read between the lines.
All in all, I needed to vent because we have been waiting for this season for so long, and now we just have to wade through more bullshit after bullshit…
KOBE IS BETTER THAN LEBRON! CP3 and Kobe would have been the greatest backcourt ever!
cp3 is a better pg than rose will ever be. shooting guard in a 6’3 body.