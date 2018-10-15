2018-2019 Boston Celtics Preview: Breaking Away From The Field

10.15.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

2017-18 Record: 55-27 (2nd in the Eastern Conference)

Players Added: Robert Williams (draft), Brad Wanamaker (free agent), PJ Dozier (free agent), Walter Lemon Jr. (free agent)

Players Lost: Shane Larkin (free agent), Greg Monroe (free agent), Abdel Nader (traded), Jarell Eddie (free agent), Kadeem Allen (waived), Jonathan Gibson (free agent), Xavier Silas (free agent)

Projected Team MVP: Kyrie Irving

In a contract year and after pledging his allegiance to Boston, Kyrie is going to be in prove it mode this season. He watched from the sidelines as Boston fell one game short of an NBA Finals berth, and Irving is certainly ready to show yet again why he’s one of the best point guards in the league.

It’s apparent Irving has bought into Boston’s win-now mentality, and combined with his ball-handling, shot creation and ability to take games over in crunch time, he’ll be the focal point of success for the Celtics this season. Other contenders for MVP on this stacked squad are Gordon Hayward, assuming he begins returning to form in the second half of the year, and Al Horford, who should continue his top-tier play on both ends of the floor.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSGordon HaywardJayson TatumKYRIE IRVING

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.15.18 52 mins ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.15.18 1 hour ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

10.12.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 1 week ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.05.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP