Celtics Rookie Robert Williams Missed His Flight Ahead Of His First Practice

07.01.18 41 mins ago

The Boston Celtics got themselves one of the steals of the NBA Draft when Robert Williams from Texas A&M fell all the way to them at No. 27 overall. Williams was considered a lottery-level talent, but inconsistency and some questions about maturity and work ethic knocked him down on many teams’ boards.

We’re yet to see if Williams’ pure talent will win out in the battle with sometimes a lack of effort — which is a fight many young players in the NBA go through — but to this point we’ve seen exactly why Williams experienced his draft day slide. The morning after the draft, Williams couldn’t be contacted for his introductory conference call on time, eventually calling in to speak with the media after a lengthy delay.

That can be understood, as the night you’re drafted is deserving of a hearty celebration. However, a pattern has somewhat emerged as Williams missed his first practice ahead of being part of the Celtics’ Summer League roster because he missed his flight.

