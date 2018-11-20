Gordon Hayward Will Come Off The Bench After A Celtics’ Starting Lineup Change

11.19.18

Though the Boston Celtics have produced a 9-7 record in the early going of the 2018-19 season, the team has underperformed when compared to expectations. There are certainly lofty goals ahead, though, as the Celtics still have eyes on a run to the NBA Finals and, after another loss (and offensive impotence) against the Utah Jazz, Brad Stevens elected to execute a change in his starting lineup.

The Celtics have been deploying their top five players together to open the season but, beginning with a road game in Charlotte on Monday, Aron Baynes will replace Gordon Hayward as part of the starting group.

