Tacko Fall Concussed Himself Because Of A Low Ceiling

Being 7’6 like Boston Celtics center Tacko Fall has its perks. For example, Fall can dunk the ball without leaving the floor and there probably isn’t a shelf he can’t reach in a cabinet anywhere. However, it also has its downsides, like the uncomfortableness of flying on a plane, sitting in a rollercoaster or, apparently, just trying to wash your hands.

According to a report by MassLive, Fall has entered the NBA’s concussion protocol after hitting his head on a “low ceiling” on his way to wash his hands after a workout:

Fall hit his head, but initially thought nothing of it. He later participated in the Celtics swim lesson event at the Charlestown Boys and Girls Club with no noticeable effects. He says he even went back to the Auerbach Center afterwards to get more work in. However, the next morning he woke up and wasn’t feeling well. “Tacko got hit in the head yesterday after individual work,” Stevens said at the time. “He was a little under the weather. It sounds like being very cautious about that.”

The good news is that Fall will be fine. After the Celtics’ practice on Thursday morning, head coach Brad Stevens told MassLive that Fall is expected to be back “real soon.” Fall won’t be active in the team’s home opener on Friday, but Stevens said that was the plan even before Fall suffered his concussion.

The key to Fall getting playing time with the parent team this season is going to be reps, so it would be in Fall’s best interest to be extra cautious of the doorways and ceiling’s he walks underneath.