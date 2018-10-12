Getty Image

The Boston Celtics had some questions about their long-term future at point guard up until last week, when Kyrie Irving told fans at TD Garden he plans on signing a lucrative extension with the team this summer. Anything can happen between now and then, of course, but as of right now, Boston appears to be Irving’s team for the next half-decade.

This means the future of his backup, Terry Rozier, now moves into the spotlight. The Celtics have until Monday to agree to an extension with Rozier that would keep him off the restricted free agent market next summer, and as we laid out here, it makes sense for both sides to want to get something done.

However, according to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, the two sides don’t appear to be in line to figure something out, and Rozier appears set on testing the market.