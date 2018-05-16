The Celtics Outworked The Cavs In The Second Half To Take Game 2

Getty Image

No group of humans have ever been less scared of anything than the Boston Celtics are of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite the fact that Cleveland has LeBron James, and despite the fact that Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward are hurt, Boston improbably has a 2-0 series lead on the Cavs after a 107-94 win in Game 4.

Maybe the Celtics are just too young to get shook or something, but man, this looks like a basketball team that is playing like a group that knows it has nothing to lose. Here’s proof: LeBron James had 42 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds. Kevin Love pitched in 22 points and 15 rebounds. It is very hard to beat the Cavaliers when James plays like the best player on earth (especially during a first quarter that made it look like he was going to go off) and Love plays like an All-Star.

It didn’t matter. Nothing matters with this Celtics squad. They want to fight, they want to scrap, and they are willing to respond to any punch from an opponent with an even stronger punch.

Six Celtics players reached double-digit scoring in Game 2: Jaylen Brown had 23, Terry Rozier had 18, Al Horford had 15, Marcus Morris had 12, and Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart had 11. It’s just the Celtics in a microcosm, as they want to come at opponents and attack you with a myriad of players, which is what they need to do with Hayward and Irving on the sideline.

Whether it was because the Cavaliers made errors or the Celtics just made plays, Boston seemed to do what it needed to do at every juncture. They dug deep to do stuff like this — watch how gimpy Smart is as he forces a turnover to set up an easy basket for Morris.