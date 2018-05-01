Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers completely overwhelmed the Miami Heat en route to a 4-1 series victory in the first round of the 2018 NBA playoffs. The Sixers seemed like they couldn’t miss from behind the arc, as their arsenal of shooters punished Miami and opened up room for Ben Simmons to go to work throughout the series. That continued to be the case once Joel Embiid made his way back into the rotation.

The Boston Celtics apparently watched all of those games and thought it would be cool as hell to do that to the Sixers in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Semifinal series. Boston — which played this game without Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward, or Kyrie Irving due to injury — could not miss from deep. Philadelphia, meanwhile, struggled to find their form from deep, perhaps because it had been six days since they last played a basketball game.

All of this led to a 117-101 win for Boston in front of a raucous crowd at TD Garden. The Celtics canned 17 of their 36 attempts from behind the arc during the game, good for a 47.2 percent clip. The Sixers, meanwhile, went 5-for-26 (19.2 percent) from downtown. It was a stunning development, especially from Philly, which came into the game connecting on 36.3 percent of their attempts from deep on the postseason.