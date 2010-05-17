Boston draws first blood in Orlando; Carmelo’s best day ever

Best-case scenario for the Orlando Magic: This isn’t going to be fo’, fo’, fo’ and fo’ on their way to a championship. Worst-case: They’ve run into a veteran squad of proven winners that are peaking at the right time and have months’ worth of chips on their shoulders … Ray Allen led the way for Boston in yesterday’s Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 win, scoring 25 points (8-16 FG) as the Celtics jumped out to an early lead on the road and were up double-digits in the first half before stretching the lead to 20 late in the third quarter. Going into the fourth it was a 16-point lead before White Chocolate and Air France hit back-to-back triples to spark an Orlando rally. During a crucial five-minute stretch the Celtics went scoreless, while the Magic got to within three points before Paul Pierce (22 pts, 9 rebs, 5 asts) finally hit some free throws with 12 seconds left to put Boston up five. Vince Carter hit one free throw and missed the second on purpose, and Jameer Nelson tipped in the miss to make it a two-point game with nine seconds left … Now this was where Orlando needed anybody but Ray Allen to catch the inbound pass, but they still couldn’t keep it out of his hands. And you know what Ray does when it’s time to knock down game-icing free throws … A lot of what went wrong for the Magic could be chalked up to rust from not having played a game since May 10 — and not having played a tough game since sometime in April. They shot 5-for-22 beyond the arc, committed 18 turnovers, and got off to a slow start, falling behind 7-1 in the first quarter before they even began to wake up. Vince (23 pts) was aggressive and took the ball to the rack consistently, as did Jameer (20 pts, 9 rebs), but they both missed some shots at the rim they usually make. Rashard Lewis got enough open looks, but he bricked all six of his tries beyond the arc … Dwight Howard was getting mugged all night, but it wasn’t dirty — just physical postseason basketball. Playing on a sore knee, Kendrick Perkins did a fantastic job defensively on Dwight (13 pts, 12 rebs, 5 blks), with help from Rasheed Wallace, KG and Big Baby. Dwight and ‘Sheed were hit with double techs after the roughhousing started to boil over in the third quarter, but it never got out of hand … Dwight could have used some help from Carlos Boozer, who was in the crowd. When Chris Bosh was showing up for L.A.’s playoff games it started the rumor mill that he was liking the idea of playing with Kobe, but don’t start picturing Booz in an Orlando uniform. He has an offseason home in Florida, but they don’t have enough money for him. Now Boozer in Miami? That could definitely happen … If the Suns and Lakers are rusty going into tonight’s Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals (9 p.m. EST, TNT), at least they’re working on a level playing field. Kobe and Andrew Bynum have had a week to let their various aches and pains heal, while Steve Nash has had time to let that matzah ball on his face settle down. The Suns have to come out strong and not seem like an underdog right away. If they go down big in the first quarter, the series could be done right there … Of course if the Lakers need extra motivation, they can just PLAY THIS and vow to not become the subject of another awful song … The most random NBA offseason public appearance of the month goes to Carmelo Anthony, who was one of the judges for last night’s Miss USA pageant. Sharing the table with Donald Trump‘s wife, Oscar Nunez from “The Office,” celebrity chef Paula Deen and, um, flamboyant figure skater Johnny Weir, ‘Melo had the “I hope my boys don’t see this” smile when they introduced him. But we can think of worse things to do in Las Vegas than getting a front-row view of 51 hot women in bikinis … We’re out like 16-0 …
It’s like I’ve been telling people, Boston may have started out very roughly this season, but they have been rounding into form the past few months and now they’re starting to show that championship spirit. What nobody understands is that none of the other finalist have really had a challenge these playoffs except for a couple of games for the lakers against KD. Boston has had nothing but challenges and that can build a team up if they make it through.
Orlando and the Lakers haven’t had to really come together and move it up to a championship level yet, (Lakers took it to a playoff level with the first 2 rounds not championship) Boston might come out and upset some Brackets
I still hope Orlando wins the series but sorry to say I have no faith in a team that features Dwight as their “superstar”. Yeah he’s one hell of a rebounder and defender but he has absolutely no offense.
I thought it was funny when they were talking about how close Patrick Ewing and Dwight are and showed clips of them warming up before the game. It’s funny because those two couldn’t be more different. Ewing was one of the great offensive centers the game has seen and Dwight… Well, Dwights a center.
This league is all about matchups.
Orlando was perfect to dismantle my Hawks because Dwight protects the rim so well.
Boston is perfect to beat the Magic because Perkins can single cover Howard for 25-30 minutes and Sheed can for 10-15.
Atlanta is has enough ball handlers to break Boston down.
Overall, I gotta shake my head. We could’ve beat Boston but not Orlando.
That said, Boston in 6. Perkins on Howard and Rondo on Nelson are gonna be the Keys.
Boston continues to roll. Not really surprising. I hate the series though as it features two classy teams. Cannot find either or even a player on both teams to hate. The closest I could hate or throw tomatoes at would be Jameer Nelson.
By the way, Bill Simmons just wrote that if LeBron James cares about winning, he should move to Chicago because of the pieces they have there. Simmons also said that he can win title/s if he has a great coach. My argument — Utah has the much better pieces as compared to Chicago. And they have a hall of fame coach.
Perkins didnt make the all-defensive team tsk tsk…. Him being able to guard Howard 1on1 is the reason Boston can contest 3s the way they did! This is so crucial.
And Dwight is mentally 4-5 years away from “getting” it. He really came through as immature to me.
See how he get lured into trouble by Sheed? How he overreacts when missing free throws? How he makes atleast 2 bonehead fouls pr. game?
Not taking anything away from him, he blocked 5 shots and altered atleast 10 more and was the reason Orlando wasnt down more in the first half. But he has a long way to
Really. I have been feeling that all the time: Somehow the Magic are a very supsect team. A superstar that has no offence. I have never seen a superstar (Howard) who has such a supsect offence. That guy has no fundamentals except dunks. This is a reason enough for arguing that Olrando will fail here. Howards moves are not in a flow. He seems he has no feel for the game except power. What a pity. He seems to be a nice person but somehow lacks – not the winning mentality – but the winning skill set. I watched the game yesterday and every offensive move he started got me saying “oh no”.
Celtics are going to win this series for one because well let’s face it, they’re only team in the L built to defend the magic with three solid guys who can guard Dwight one on one and two David stern will make it happen.
Business boys, Lakers v Celtics draws way more money than magic v lakers.
Phx has no chance sorry.
lebron and dwight are both good examples of athletes with a (relative) lack of fundamentals. lebron lacks a post game and a mid range shot, dwight lacks a post game and can’t shoot fts.
Orlando’s juggernaut run now really reminds one of Cleveland’s in 2009. Swept through the 1st 2 rounds, never really challenged, and loses game 1 in the ECF…
Boston certainly looks good, but today’s game was an indicator of two teams not knowing what to expect from the other. It was Boston vs. stiffs for three quarters, and then Orlando vs. stiffs for 8 1/2 minutes. The only meaningful part was the end, when we saw…
Ray Allen continuing to get good looks when Boston needed him to.
Dwight Howard foolishly trying to take Perkins one on one in the post during crucial possessions.
Jameer Nelson making huge plays with and without the ball on offense(although still unable to slow Rondo on the other end – Boston needs to exploit this advantage whenever Howard is off the floor!)
JJ Redick coming up big, although not quite big enough. Had he hit that step back three, it would’ve been a two point game with a few minutes left.
Rasheed Wallace making me look like an asshole for calling him out for mailing it in all season long. He’s still one the the toughest, smartest and most capapble gamers in the game today.
And Rashard Lewis not making any difference. He either needs less weed or more steroids. Orlando needs him to make Boston pay for packing the lane and being too physical under the basket.
@soopa, dwight does appear immature and mentally unable to grasp the concept of offense. he just doesn’t seem to ‘GET IT’. he’s had enough time for people to start questioning whether he ever will.
Was quite irked watching Boston’s defence last night. They may not have played dirty on Dwight, but some of those “veteran” plays were tough to watch. Between big baby faking body hits, Sheed putting in extra push/pulls on each play and everyone in green just generally trying to goad Dwight into slapping someone.
Find it hard to root for a team that are unwilling to play people straight up.
Magic will win the series, they played a terrible first 3 quarters and still only lost by 4. looked like a serious case of rust to me and this old celtics team will probably start running out of gas as it progresses.
PHX will beat the lakers if they win tonight, their offense was a thing of beauty against a good defensive San Antonio team and if they strike first and force kobe into takeover mode early, its theirs.
Magic shoulda traded for Caron Butler instead of Vince.
Also – If you think Robin Lopez or Amare Stou’amire is stopping the three headed beast that is Andrew Gasodom or if ANYONE on the Suns is stopping Kobe on what is gonna basically be like Kobe really going Black Mamba in Kill Bill and avenging those heart-breaking loses, you are crazy. What’s gonna stop him? A Grant Hill/Jason Richardson tandem? LOL
If the Suns are gonna win; A. Derek Fisher NOT Kobe is gonna have to be D’ing Steve Nash and B. He’s gonna have to have 50 a game.
right now in my life, as a bartender in a sports bar and a Cavalier fan, I am sick of fucking talking about what Lebron’s gonna do next…
Magic, that they where invincible playing those cup cake team, now they come up against Boston. They punked the shit out of D. Howard. Boston in 5
“Rashard Lewis not making any difference. He either needs less weed or more steroids. Orlando needs him to make Boston pay for packing the lane and being too physical under the basket.”
@Porkpiehat
HaHaHa!!! So true. If Dwights being held in check, Rashard HAS to be involved. If he’s cold it means big trouble for Orlando. I’m hoping it’s rust and the series gets better but this series could be “bad real bad Michael Jackson” for the Magic.
@ all y’all
