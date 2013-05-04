Boston Fans Chant “Honey Nut Cheerios” At Carmelo Anthony

On the heels of the latest installment of the Carmelo Anthony/Kevin Garnett/Boston Celtics saga, in the first quarter of tonight’s game, the Celtics fans chanted “Honey Nut Cheerios” when ‘Melo checked out the game.
Watch the clip:
classless! i ain’t even a knicks fan…
This is the BS in smack now? Time to start going to slam for analysic
Smaaaaack
Basketball fans becoming Wrestling fans – A live action meme. Love it.