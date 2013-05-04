Boston Fans Chant “Honey Nut Cheerios” At Carmelo Anthony

05.03.13 5 years ago 4 Comments

On the heels of the latest installment of the Carmelo Anthony/Kevin Garnett/Boston Celtics saga, in the first quarter of tonight’s game, the Celtics fans chanted “Honey Nut Cheerios” when ‘Melo checked out the game.

Watch the clip:

