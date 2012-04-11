Boston Hands Miami A Rare Home Loss; Chicago Is Just Fine Without Derrick Rose

In a calmer, maybe more reasonable world, the Miami Heat could lose a game like the game they lost to the Boston Celtics last night and it wouldn’t be a big deal. In that world,and Miami fans could adopt the same attitudeand L.A. fans have after every one of their high-profile L’s in the regular season: Don’t panic, it’s only (fill-in-the-month). This is bigger to them than it is to us. We’ll be fine in the playoffs. … But there are five diamond-studded reasons why a Kobe-led team gets that kind of leeway and a LeBron-led team does not. These Heat can’t say they’ll be fine in the playoffs because they haven’t proven they’ll be fine in the playoffs. Every big loss is a potential warning sign … This game wasn’t so much about the Heat being bad as it was the Celtics being really good.dropped 27 points andadded 24, as Boston hit 60% of their field goals and had almost twice as many assists as turnovers.posted 18 points and 15 assists … LeBron (36 pts, 7 rebs, 7 asts) seemed headed for one of those win-this-by-myself efforts in the first quarter until things got weird. During a three-minute stretch in which the Celtics pitched a shutout,was getting buckets like he’d traded bodies withwas playing basketball like, and even Rondo hit a three that gave Boston an 11-point lead that they would never lose … Miami went on a mini-run to begin the fourth quarter and pulled within one point, buthit a three and KG canned four straight jumpers to give Boston its cushion back … We kind of miss the comically huge version of. If he were getting any PT for Miami in those all-black uniforms, he’d look like December 22 on the Mayan calendar … You know what must hurt for? If NBA scouts actually made draft picks based on production instead of potential, Kemba would’ve been the No. 1 pick with his name all but engraved on the NBA Rookie of the Year trophy and a bright future in Cleveland. Instead, that all belongs to, while Kemba is stuck looking like he wants to get in his car after the next Charlotte Bobcats loss and just keep driving until he runs out of gas … Kemba got a peek at how the other side lives on Tuesday, scoring 20 points off the bench in — of course — another Charlotte loss. Kyrie sat this one out (shoulder), socarried the load with 25 points, 8 boards and 6 assists for the Cavs … True or false:could crack the Bobcats rotation right now … True or false:would trade the Bobcats’ starting five forand. At least they might sell some tickets in N.C. …

