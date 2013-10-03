Boston Radio Host Cuts Rick Pitino Interview Short

This could be the shortest radio interview in history. Rick Pitino just won a National Championship with his Louisville Cardinals this past April. Early this morning, Toucher and Rich of CBS Boston spoke with Rick Pitino…for a split second.

Here’s how the interview went down with the former Celtics coach:

Fred: We are joined by Rick Pitino, former coach of the Celtics, current coach of the Louisville Cardinals who won the national championship. Rick Pitino, hello!

Pitino: Morning, guys.

Fred: You stink. You ruined the Celtics.

That’s when Fred hung up on Pitino and they started the next segment as his partner cackled in the background.

You can listen to the brief audio here.

In the summer of 1997, Pitino took over as the head coach of the Celtics a decade removed from their heyday when Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and others were leading the Celtics to three NBA titles in the 1980s. It would not be duplicated by Pitino.

During three and a half losing seasons â€” Pitino’s Celtics team would never have a record above .500 â€” Pitino was fired after starting 12-22 during the 2000-01 season and replaced by Jim O’Brien. His career mark as the Celtics head coach was 66-146.

There’s a joke here involving the well-known testimony Pitino gave as part of the extortion trial involving Karen Cunagin Sypher and her attempts to blackmail him. But we’ll let you make that connection.

[Boston CBS Local]

