Boston Red Sox Draft Kendrick Perkins

06.08.10 8 years ago 3 Comments

The story of Kendrick Perkins‘ career in Boston may soon change from technical fouls and two-handed dunks into Gold Glove awards and thunderous homeruns. The Boston Red Sox used a sixth-round selection on a Texas A&M commit with the same name in Major League Baseball’s Entry Draft on Tuesday. The 6-2 outfielder, who also hails from Texas, hits for power and has a big frame. It looks like Perkins already has his namesake’s signature scowl down pat.

