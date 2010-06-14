Boston withstands Kobe rampage, takes 3-2 NBA Finals lead

As much as we were all hoping the 2010 NBA Finals would be different from the ’08 version — at the very least, so it’d be more competitive — things are starting to unravel like a movie we saw two years ago: Kobe Bryant vs. The Green Goblins. While Mamba went off for 38 points in last night’s Game 5 loss (the second-most of his Finals career), including 19 points in the third quarter, he was trying to beat an entire Boston team by himself and it didn’t work … And that’s what it was, a team effort. Paul Pierce led the C’s with 27 points (12-21 FG), but everybody did their part in the win, from Rajon Rondo‘s playmaking and defense, to Kevin Garnett (18 pts, 10 rebs, 5 stls) putting Pau Gasol in his pocket, to Doc Rivers coming up with the right blend of carefully planned strategy and on-the-spot motivation … It’s hard to pin the Lakers’ loss on one guy, but Ron Artest would be a solid candidate. He knocked down a couple of threes, but otherwise Ron-Ron’s night consisted of getting destroyed by Pierce, missing some killer free throws in the fourth quarter, and pulling off a James Earl Jones-caliber acting job when he baited Rondo into a technical for pushing … Kobe didn’t get much help from his bigs, either. Pau Gasol (12 pts, 12 rebs) played like Paul Giamatti, and while Andrew Bynum tried to channel his inner Kirk Gibson — grimacing in pain and limping in between dunks and layups — but he couldn’t offer much. Kobe was looking to get Bynum involved early, probably hoping a dose of buckets would ease his pain, but that knee is clearly in bad shape … The shots Kobe was making were incredible. He iced 30-footers in rhythm, caught alley-oops with one hand while falling out of bounds, and dropped his usual array of ill fadeaways. (Mid-game Tweet from one viewer: “I don’t like Kobe. But he stroking the rim like it’s named Kimberly. Mary Beth. Rebecca Anne.”) The Lakers could never get within 8-10 points during his big third quarter, though, and in the fourth Kobe didn’t hit a field goal for the last eight minutes while Boston converted every big play down the stretch … Pierce put together his own montage of impressive old-man buckets, but his biggest play was an assist. With about 35 seconds left and Boston protecting a five-point lead, Pierce made a tip-toe catch along the sideline, and as he was about to go out of bounds, fired a pinpoint pass to a streaking Rondo (18 pts, 8 asts) for a layup that was pretty much the dagger. Long after he can’t make plays like that anymore, Pierce will still be able to get buckets. He’ll be 300-plus pounds in his late-40s, torturing younger guys at L.A. Fitness with his slow mid-range pump fakes and step-throughs … How hilarious was Jeff Van Gundy during the Artest/Rondo spat? “This guy (Rondo) weighs 112 pounds! Artest weights 280!” JVG yelled. “Say Queensbridge now, Ron! Queensbridge!” Funny, but under no circumstances would Van Gundy call Artest out like that to his face. And no way he’d ever fix his mouth to talk like that about Alonzo Mourning … Free-throw discrepancy: 26-13, Lakers. And a handful of Boston’s attempts were at the end when L.A. was fouling intentionally to stop the clock. Can’t blame the refs for this one. They let the players play, which is what we’ve all said we’ve wanted the whole time, and there wasn’t one call either way that decided the outcome … You knew it was Boston’s night when Tony Allen was hitting jumpers. TA also had what might have been the best block of the postseason when he flew in from Springfield, Mass., to pin a Gasol layup on the glass. Before Game 5, we got up with Allen to talk about how to guard Kobe and the Celtics’ iPod battles … D-Wade was at the game, sitting right by Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov and new coach Avery Johnson. Could you see D-Wade playing for New Jersey? He would have a potential star 7-footer next to him in Brook Lopez, an All-Star PG in Devin Harris, and some good young talent around him. And he’d be close enough to NYC to not lose any media/marketing appeal. It wouldn’t be the worst move … One of the players on Ghana’s World Cup team has a dice tattoo on his neck. Can you think of anybody’s neck ink that actually looks good? Even if it’s a nice piece of work style-wise, it’s bound to look ridiculous/obnoxious if it’s got any kind of size to it … We’re out like Shannon Brown‘s PT …
First! Glad to see Kobe lose.
looks like 2008 all over again. gasoft and an injured bynum again. LO back to MIA. artest’s head on another planet.
hated the ariza “swap” since day one. hating it more than ever right now.
however, i’ve been clamoring that it’d be a 7 game series regardless of what happens along the way. i just wished we won game 5 so i wouldnt have to sweat game 6 so much.
lakeshow in 7!!
Before all the Laker apologists start blaming this one on the non-Kobe members of the squad, consider that the rest of the Lakers just really didn’t get many good looks due to the Celtics fantastic team defense. Bynum had only 6 FGAs, Gasol only 12 (half of which were probably off rebounds or broken plays), and Odom only 6. And the Lakers scored 86, which is only a few points off their series average.
The reason the Lakers lost was because of their HORRID team defense. The Celtics were able to get easy bucket after easy bucket and the Lakers (mostly Kobe) had to take contested shots. Every time the Lakers got close, they would give up a transition basket or an easy look.
A great win by Boston, but those turnovers had me going crazy. Had they taken better care of the ball, it would have been ugly.
……anyone else notice Magic Johnson on the post-game show? you’d think he played for Boston with the way he was talking about them.
This goes without saying, but the Lakers are enourmously tough on their home court. LA winning 2 straight at Staples is more likely to happen than Boston walking in and stealing one. Because admit it Celtic fans, regardless of your teams recent success, ANY team that plays against the Lakers at the Staples Center is always the underdog.
All’s well that ends well. Lakers in 7.
The 175 years starting five of the Boston Celtics, will win another chip. God damn.
Lakers fans should def be scared shitless. Boston has them on there heels and already proved they can win in la. Kobe played great n they still lost. Question? If Boston wins who is there finals MVP ? They’ve All disappeared at times .
Yea, the Lakers homecourt is real tough. Don’t tell the Celtics that, though, since they already stole a game there. Psh
Scalabrine or Morrison? Who is going to get that second ring? Scalabrine has the edge right now with more enthusiastic fist pumps and undeserved sense of accomplishment, but you can’t count out Morrison’s porn stache
hahaha, Queensbridge!
Semi’s = Boston clinched with a game 6 win on the road vs the Cavs
Conf. finals = Boston clinched with a game 6 win on the road vs the Magic
Finals = Boston clinched with a game 6 win on the road vs the Lakers!
They have to imo. Dont see them winning a game 7 in LA.
Dammit,dammit,damnit!!!
Another sickening game.KB did his thing.Some of those shots he made were crazy!
Odom and the rest of our bench have pulled a disappearance act for the ages.
Only thing worse than boston fans are Laker/kobe haters.And these punks all moved to h-town.
‘u like boston huh?’ No
‘u watch boston often’ no just this series.
‘Why you rooting for the celts’.i hate kobe and the lakers.
So they could be playing the Muppets and you wouldn’t care huh…yeah
I wanna drown these fu**s in a tub of big babys drool.for true celtic fans.good win.your team came with it.
See you in cali.
JVG sounds like the kinda mofo thata start a fight just coz he five deep…
and promptly play the back soon as fists start flying.and kudos to bynum btw.He coulda took the punk route but he didn’t.
we gotta get on that level to pull this off
Like I said at the beginning LAL in 7.
WTF happened to Lamar and Ron.
Ron has to do a better job keeping pierce in check, and with Bynum hobbling around like that wooden leg dude off family guy the Lakers really need Odom to step up so Pau isn’t playing all 4 of the Cs bigs by himself.
There’s noting wrong with James Earl Jones’s acting!!!
“and pulling off a James Earl Jones-caliber acting job when he baited Rondo into a technical for pushing”
I’d love the writer of today’s smack to explain this line cuz maybe you still watchin on rabbit ears, but nobody “baited” Rondo into anything.
What happened was Artest committed a solid foul on KG then Rondo came in with a shove like he was Shaq. He’s not and Artest let him know where he stood when there ain’t refs around.
Celts defended the home turf, got 2 outta 3. Now the Lakers gotta do their part and get 3 outta 4.
Tense exchange of the night:
Reporter – “Kobe, how confident are you that you can win two games in a row at home?”
Kobe – “Not confident at all…”
lol Lakers in 7
Alllll day
It’s certainely not a mistake if the name Lamar Odom doesn’t even appear in your column. The guy is listed MIA since the finals began and it makes a hell of a difference.
Is there a stats freak who could say what the Lakers w/l is when Kobe scores more than 35 ? I’d say it must be quite low. It’s a team’s game…
Gasol’s body language was terrible in the 3rd quarter. Dude was getting killed on the glass, on d, and was lost in the offense. Kobe played great but he killed his own team with his black hole offense. Phil needs to step up and say something man. KB is not MJ. Everything he does isn’t inspiring his teamates to victory. The Lakers are still soft even with RON. And for the record that air ball never touched the RIM!!!!!
SMH at these comments it wasnt the lakers bench it wasnt any of the other starting 4 it was kobe that killed his teams spirit and any chances of winning i dont care what shots he made he showed me last night he didnt want to win he was out for his own glory he didnt let anybody touch the ball he didnt want to let anybody touch the ball it was 1 on 5 kobe showed why he is the most selfish player in nba history i only heard one after game interviewer address that nonsense CELTICS IN 6
Really, no mention of the play when Lakers were down by 5 in the last 2 minutes and the Celtics had a clear 24 second clock violation but the refs huddled and said it hit rim? The Lakers get that ball back like they should have and maybe wakeup Gasol (who apparently was up all night watching soccer) and maybe push it to overtime. Ball obviously hit nothing but backboard. Not saying the Lakers wouldve necessarily won it if the right call was made, but u never know.
Fisher is the boy who cried wolf. He’s got no credibility with the refs anymore.
Dont get the Pau playing like Paul Giamatti reference. Why, because Giamatti is out of shape? Seems like a strectch
Good game celtics,the Celtic faithful should be feeling pretty good right now.Pau needs to really watch the game film and notice that he needs to get deeper in the paint. Rasheed,K.G and Perk are trying their best to keep him out of the paint,but he has to establish better post position.Also he needs to finish more agressivly( I’m pretty sure I spelled that wrong lol). On at least two occasions Pau got his shot blocked(Tony Allen) and altered due to him not going up there strong enough. I still got my Lakers
winning in seven though
@E….In the third quarter the majority of the Lakers called it quits ,Kobe’s 19 kept L.A somewhat in the game. If Kobe doesn’t score those 19 third quarter points , the Celtics have a least a 20 point lead.
@Atom – look at the replays. It was close, but the trajectory of the ball changes. It was a good call. [www.youtube.com]
I feel for Laker fans though. I always hated the 2-3-2 and it may’ve cost you guys the series. Game 5 shoulda been in LA. The team w/ homecourt advantage should never be down in the series if everyone takes care of business at home (we each took 1 L at home so far, close enough.)
Kobe was a blackhole last night. Once his hands touched the ball his teammates may as well ran down to the other end to get ready to play D. I never understand when he has games like this, and announcers and ppl say “Where was his help, where were his teammates, they let him down”. How was anyone on that team supposed to get into any kind of rhythm offensively?? Its hard to score when u don’t get to touch the ball….
I still want that douchebag to come back here and man up. The guy who said, after Game 1, the Celtics were “Finnito” (sp) and the Lakers would win in 4 or 6.
As much as I hate the Lakers I do think they’ll take Game 6. I really want to see at least one Game 7 in these playoffs, but I won’t be sad if the Celtics close it out in 6.
good point dmozz…. and I also never understood why people are on his jock so much when he has consistently horrible shooting nights. Last night, if he didn’t make 8-9 straight or whatever, it would be another bad shooting game for him….and those usually equate to losses.
Last year’s Kobe was the best version to date – he’s now back to 2008 Kobe.
10-22
8-20
10-29
10-22
13-27
Good D, or questionable shot selection? maybe a bit of both…
get outa here Dmoz, I am one of those who ri[p Kobe for shooting too much but last night wasn’t one of those games. pau Gasol called out KG after the first game-MISTAKE. Lamar needs to step up,even Ron needs to make shots. Now that Paul Pierce has finally shown up lets see how defensive he is. He missed two critical assignments alst night. When Rondo got the ball in the fourth quarter afeter Fisher got the ball out of Ray-Ray’s hands. And he was supposed to have covered Rondo tighter on the play where Pierce found him with that desperation heave. Not to be pessimistic, but I am certain Ariza would’ve done better.
Let’s be forreal, Odom has got some nerve talking about playing harder on defense ‘postgame interview. He has the worst defense on the lakers, even worse than fisher. All he does is put his hands up, and at 6’11, if he were to jump more than an inch he might get them to miss. There’s absolutely no reason to play with fisher, artest, and odom any any point together. They’re team defense, zone defense, and man to man can’t stop anyone. Where the hell is brown?
I’d like to mention one thing. Some idiot Boston fan threw what was thought to be a lacrosse ball out on the floor towards Kobe, and you barely hear about it in the media the day after.
If that happened here in Philly, ESPN would be all over it, criticizing the Philadelphia fanbase, acting all holier than thou. Good to see there are moronic, classless fans everywhere, although you would think we all reside in Philly based on the national media.
Does anybody realize though Phil has 10 rings…he’s about to go 0 – 2 vs Doc Rivers?
Crazy!
@dmozz exactly one of the few who understand of course his teammates cant get involved if they know they have o chance of getting the ball @royal of course he had 19 points he took all the shots isnt it common sense that if i take all the shots i score all the points
35 seconds left…yeah RONDO kill’t dem.
Right when Kobe was doin’ his THANG!!! (with the exclamation pts) and brought the game within 5 or 7, RON RON gets FOULED and CLANKS BOTH OF ‘EM.
THAT = LOSING BASKETBALL
KOBE was in ULTIMATE A.I MODE – 2nd thru 3rd ALL DAY. Couldn’t blame him but behbehbutt butbuttttt you DO..eh…HAVE A TEAM?!? Hello!?! Celtics just kept adding to the lead. Kobe just kept WOWING AND BEING SPECTACULAR AND PUTTIN’ ON A F’N BASKETBALL CLINIC…meanwhile Pau’s inner tough guy B*TCHED UP SUMPTIN SERIOUS goin’ against KG dawg!!! But yeah, umm, gunnin’ while the other team builds a lead…
THAT = LOSING BASKETBALL
Whatever you say, props to Ainge for mortgaging the farm to attain a serious championship contender. These dudes been in the final 2 times in 3 years, winning one. And are on the brink of anova one. That’s what’s up.
CAN WE GIVE PROPS TO DOC, THOUGH??
He’s obviously a players’ coach. He’s obviously using his gaurd experience and skills and incorporating them into his bball strategy. Tell me that misdirection play to Peirce then to Rondo for the underneath layup joint wasn’t one of the most clever, crunchtime pressure plays ever? I swear DOC KNOWS HOW TO CALL A F’N PLAY YO!! That’s what’s up. And…
THAT = WINNING BASKETBALL
Heard what Phil Jackson said in the timeout huddle? Sumptin like, “DON’T WORRY GUYS. THIS IS BOSTON. THEY KNOW HOW TO LOSE IN 4TH QUARTER.” Illll, really disrespecting though. Now he’s eating crow. He frontin’ on them like they CLOWNS or sumptinm, or NUTS…or LOSERS…
hahahahaha…Green Team laughin’ to the bank with that one! Call ’em GOOF BALLS
Props to Rondo for shoving Artest. I like Rondo more and more. Queensbridge!!!! NAHHHHHH, SON. DA LOU IN DA BUILDING. HAHAHAHA I’M A GOOF BALL.
Let’s see what’s happens. I’m loving this year’s FINAL.
Shannon’s tick, GONE! Given to SASHA. Kinda sad.
Odom, NO MO’ CANDY 4 U…maybe PHIL should SCATTER SKITTLES AND TROPICAL FRUIT STARBURSTS ALL AROUND THE COURT. Give this guy some motivation.
AB AND RON RON AND DFISH gotta, gotta, gotta, gotta give PAU AND KOBE wayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy more help. FA REAL.
Especially Ron Artest and Derek Fisher. OVERALL, thier Finals performances have been abysmal thus far. Fisher needs to find whatever he had a couple of game ago, a couple of years ago, a 0.4 second ago. And Ron Ron needs to find whatever he was eating and drinking in Houston and OVERDOSE ON IT ASAP. OD RIGHT NOW RON RON. RIGHT NOW. And make your freebies.
and Kobe…as much we love it…STOP GUNNIN.
Just waiting out here for a Lamar Odom “MISSING MILK CARTON BOX PRORILE” like they did with RASHARD LEWIS and LEBRON JAMES in the past… LOL
And what can I say… BROGDEN ALWAYS says it all…
I heard Odom was battling the flu. Not saying it’s an excuse, but might explain a little something.
If that’s true, then it’s safe to say Odom has got no will like MJ had.
Then again, so do most of us….
Odom must have had the flu in the 08 finals as well.. man that boy is so inconsistant. he better come to play tomorrow
@34 is right. Phil totally disrespected the C’s when he said something like: “This teams leads the league in 4th Quarter chokes.” I guess he had them just where he wanted them…hahahaha. Doc should replay that audio and video nonstop until game 6 tip.
Kevin Garnett killed the Lakers. 18 points on only 11 shots. 10 boards. 5 steals and 2 blocks. The Celtics killed in transition because of alot of the work that Garnett was doing.
You guys can all get back to worship now.
Still taking it in 7..
Gasol getting manhandled on both ends.. I liked it better when Kobe freelanced and played more help D.. Make them play faster.. We have no defensive pressure.. Gasol CANNOT stop Garnett and i think its starting to affect his offensive game..
And the general hustle, energy plays are all going to Boston.. that and every close call..
Nothing could be better than homecooking right now..
So started as a Laker sweep to Lakers in 5, 6, now 7, at least you are still delusional enough to think home court advantage is an advantage mostly after losing game 2.
Ron Artest or Trevor Ariza?
Ariza didn’t jack up crazy shots like Artest and miss both FTs, Artest is better against bigs but those younger guys are blowing past him even Pierce has left him in the dust.
Usually bash Kobe for unnecessary shooting but in that game he was the only one showing up, he should have shot more!
@ H-Man and Mr. B
That wasn’t disrespect, that was fact.
What Phil actually said was
“This team lost more games in the 4th quarter than any other team in the league and they doin it right…now”
Which is a true statement. Don’t forget Celts finished the season 21-21 and lost 20-something games in the 4th quarter. Right around the time Phil sayin that, Lakers cut the lead to 5 so it obviously worked. It’s too bad we couldn’t get the call on Ray’s bad miss. I know we lost last night, but let’s pretend Phil’s got a couple handful of rings nd might actually know what he doin…
Unfortunately, Lakers only play real good when they desperate so game 6 is gonna beat a Boston beatdown. Celts were absolutely desperate last night. You can’t come back to LA down 3-2. They’ll relax a lil bit now cuz they got a game in hand. Game 7 comin down to the wire though. Homecourt won’t hurt….and we don’t throw shit on the court…
Lakers last ones standin…
As much as it felt disrespectful, can’t blame Phil for that. He didn’t say it in some press conference – although he had an idea they were “wired” – he still said it in a time out. He needed anything to motivate his team at that point. You have to be a little bit of a con man if you wanna be a good coach.
Can’t blame him for that one. If anything, it just shows how desperate Phil has become.
“Positive coaching” my ass… LMAO!
If Boston wins a championship, I think they owe me a ring too. EVERY team I have cheered for in the play offs has lost…and since I’ve cheered against Boston the entire season…I’m almost like part of the fucking team.
@K Dizzle
“…and we don’t throw shit on the court”
Wasn’t it those “classy” laker fans who were throwing those foam fingers on the court when they were getting beat down by cleveland?
Stay classy laker fans..
so the lakers shoot twice as many free throws means the refs favor LA? how about the lakers shoot twice the FTs cos the celtics are thugs, and getting away with it mostly? gasol with his shirt off is covered in bruises, boston’s bigs are confident a) the refs won’t call much, and b)even if they do, and they foul out, the other boston bigs will pick up the slack – that is 4 big bodies (wallance, garnett, davis, perkins)laying a lot of forearms and elbows on gasol and bynum everytime down the floor. odom just wilts. sure makes for ugly, low-skill basketball, doesn’t it? no assists, lots of long shots…i think it’s time to go watch soccer.
@chris
BOO-FUCKING-HOO. HAHAHAHAHAHA
Don’t blame the Celtics for playing D and Lakers not showing up (cept Kobe). You play to your strengths and the Celtics is proving the Lakers have a bunch of wusses on their team.
12 assists in an entire game!
Bynum isn’t going to be better with flying across the country, this will be over in 6.