An Anonymous NBA Coach Wonders How Brad Stevens Ended Up On The Mt. Rushmore Of Coaches

04.18.18 2 hours ago

The NBA coaching fraternity is a fairly tight knit group and rarely do they speak out against one another or, really, ever question each other. That said, it’s understandable how some jealousy could happen when the media fawns over one coach and maybe doesn’t provide the same kind of love to others.

Coaches are often quick to be blamed for losses and poor play, with rotation decisions being under constant scrutiny. So, when they’re doing well they would like to get some love from the media who can play a role in shaping the perception of how good (or bad) a coach they are.

Few coaches in the NBA right now are more universally regarded as one of the best right now than Brad Stevens in Boston. He’s steadily improved the Celtics since he arrived and his ability to seemingly get the most out of everyone on the roster is something that’s been on display this season while most all of his stars have battled various injuries. That said, Stevens has yet to see much significant postseason success with the Celtics and some coaches aren’t thrilled that he’s already being placed on a proverbial pedestal.

